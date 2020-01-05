Time’s Up safety guide tackles casting-couch concerns and nude scenes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The three-part playbook includes facts and consultation regarding “specific circumstances where people have historically been preyed upon, such as auditions and nude, intimate, and simulated sex scenes.”

Some of the “specific circumstances” addressed in the guide range from preparing for chemistry reads (sometimes-intimate audition scenes between two actors) and casting directors who say, “Come back sexier,” to “experiencing sexual assault mid-shoot” and “being asked ‘to have actual sex’ instead of simulated sex” during production.

The many solutions provided in the electronic pamphlets emphasize knowing one’s rights, establishing boundaries and comfort level (in writing, if possible), saying “no” and requesting protections such as a “closed set” and/or intimacy coordinator while performing nude or intimate scenes. The final manual lays out options for safely reporting harassment, discrimination, unwanted touching, sexual assault and rape.

Also included in the documents is an inspirational quote from Oscar winner and Time’s Up member Lupita Nyong’o that reads, “By speaking up, speaking out and speaking together, we regain (our) power. And we hopefully ensure that this kind of rampant predatory behavior as an accepted feature of our industry dies here and now.”