Toby Keith, LL Cool J to play Illinois State Fair

Keith, who has sold more than 40 million albums in his career, will perform on August 16, capping the first weekend of the fair. Craig Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran, will be his opening act.
Six of 11 grandstand concerts were announced as fair officials hope to build off a 2019 lineup that led to record-breaking ticket sales. Other acts announced include country singer Kane Brown, who will perform August 14; country singer Chris Young, who will perform August 18 alongside former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and country singer Payton Smith; LL Cool J, who will perform August 19; and rock band Puddle of Mudd, which will perform August 20.
"The lineup reflects a diverse mix of genres from both established artists and emerging stars that will appeal to a wide variety of fans," said fair manager Kevin Gordon. "Toby Keith's mix of country anthems and party tunes are the summer staple we can build the rest of this year's lineup around. And when that lineup already includes popular hip-hop artist and actor LL Cool J, country's newest stars like Kane Brown and Chris Young, and alternative rock powerhouses Puddle of Mudd and Fuel, we are well on our way to having another record-breaking State Fair lineup."
With favorable weather and headlining artists like Reba McEntire and Snoop Dog, the 2019 fair set a record for grandstand revenue just five days into the festivities. Tickets for this year's concerts go on sale April 25.
1969: A year of preparation leads up to the frantic, last minute grooming at the State Fair Coliseum. Those who have reached their moment of truth are exhibiting in the dairy ring at the right and the beef rings in the background.
1985: Premier breeder, Julie Myers with Alonda, one of her goat entries. Julie won premier breeder, premier exhibitor, premier sire and junior champion buck awards in the open competitions. Myers is the daughter of Ralph and Judy Myers of Argenta.
1981: Auctioneer Merrill Anderson of Newman solicits bids at the champion steer auction. Governor Jim Thompson passed up the auctioneer job. John Jeffries, 16, of Baylis earned $10,000 for his grand champion barrow.
1984: Craig Hicks, a 16-year-old members of the Sangamon Valley 4-H Club put the clipper to "Patty Sharyl" his Charolais entry in the 1984 Illinois State Fair Junior Show before the fair began. He is the son of Dale and Martha Hicks of Monticello.
ARCHIVE PHOTOS: Recognize anyone? Journey back to the Illinois State Fair
Corn dogs, a concert, and the hot summer sun - nothing says Illinois like a trip to the state fairgrounds in Springfield. Here's a look back
1 of 12
1966: This year 1,122,000 attended the Illinois State Fair that featured more exhibits and more concessions. Crowds hurried through Happy Hollow many en route to ride the Zyklon.
1985: Number 3 Pignocchio maintained the leads to win over other porkers. Five pigs break from a starting gate and tear around an oval track for a chocolate sandwich cookie.
1945: This view was practically the same in 1966.
1969: A year of preparation leads up to the frantic, last minute grooming at the State Fair Coliseum. Those who have reached their moment of truth are exhibiting in the dairy ring at the right and the beef rings in the background.
1980: The Illinois State Fair winds up in Springfield with stock car racing and a demolition derby. The ferris wheel continues to run.
1985: Premier breeder, Julie Myers with Alonda, one of her goat entries. Julie won premier breeder, premier exhibitor, premier sire and junior champion buck awards in the open competitions. Myers is the daughter of Ralph and Judy Myers of Argenta.
1985: Maria Miller shows a Chester White gilt at the Illinois State Fair. Miller is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Miller.
1981: Auctioneer Merrill Anderson of Newman solicits bids at the champion steer auction. Governor Jim Thompson passed up the auctioneer job. John Jeffries, 16, of Baylis earned $10,000 for his grand champion barrow.
1981: Sale of champions draws a bidding crowd.
1984: Craig Hicks, a 16-year-old members of the Sangamon Valley 4-H Club put the clipper to "Patty Sharyl" his Charolais entry in the 1984 Illinois State Fair Junior Show before the fair began. He is the son of Dale and Martha Hicks of Monticello.
1981: The new headquarters of the Illinois Department of Agriculture and its adjoining parking lots have eliminated most the camping spaces.
1969: Illinois State Fair Arts and Textile Building.