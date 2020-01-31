Toby Keith, LL Cool J to play Illinois State Fair

Country music star Toby Keith will headline the Illinois State Fair this August, fair officials announced Friday.

Keith, who has sold more than 40 million albums in his career, will perform on August 16, capping the first weekend of the fair. Craig Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran, will be his opening act.

Six of 11 grandstand concerts were announced as fair officials hope to build off a 2019 lineup that led to record-breaking ticket sales. Other acts announced include country singer Kane Brown, who will perform August 14; country singer Chris Young, who will perform August 18 alongside former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and country singer Payton Smith; LL Cool J, who will perform August 19; and rock band Puddle of Mudd, which will perform August 20.