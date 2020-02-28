Too many cons! C2E2 is this weekend in Chicago, then geek cons weekend after weekend

Not that every con appeals to every fan, of course.

Indeed, it’s likely why C2E2, starting Friday, now the largest fan convention in the Chicago area, drew 90,000 attendees last year alone. After a decade, it’s evolved into a “balance” of favorite stuff, said Mike Armstrong, vice president of ReedPOP, the Connecticut-based organizer of C2E2, as well as New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration. “The idea is to not completely overload on any one thing.” Stars attending including Mark Ruffalo and the Arrowverse’s Stephen Amell. But if you’re not into paying $200 for Ruffalo’s autograph (his asking price at C2E2), there’s a wealth of comic-book creators. If you’re not into comics, there’s lots of cosplay. If you’re not into cosplay, etc ...

“There are so many conventions today, and I don’t know if there’s a (convention) bubble per se,” Armstrong said, “but I see the good ones, and the biggest ones, continuing to grow. Some (conventions) are already consolidating, or already going out of business, but the best will continue, and the best are the ones that simply recognize the need for a fan of something to have fun among other people who are also fans of that same thing.”