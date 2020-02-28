Too many cons! C2E2 is this weekend in Chicago, then geek cons weekend after weekend

About a decade ago, before C2E2, a.k.a. the Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo, established its annual residence at McCormick Place, local fans of “Star Wars” or Captain America or “Charmed” or anime or “Doctor Who” might have to wait many excruciating months, or even a year, between meet-ups of their far-flung pop-culture tribes. The geek social calendar was slow and static: Wizard World Chicago Comic Con came in late summer, Anime Central in early summer, then the Flashback Weekend horror con in mid-summer. Rosemont served as the hub. An intrepid few might head to San Diego for the granddaddy of comic cons in July. But generally, fan convention season lasted about eight weeks.
No more.
These days, if you want to keep up with the explosion of pop culture-centric conventions scheduled in the Chicago area, you are going to need a lot of extra batteries for your lightsabers, a bunch of free weekends and, more importantly, a Batcave full of money.
This spring alone, you could conceivably hop from C2E2 in February to Schaumburg’s Whinny City Pony Con (for uber-fans of “My Little Pony”) in March to Anime Central at Rosemont’s Stephens Convention Center in May to the combo “Supernatural”/“Vampire Diaries” convention in June (also at the Stephens) to an alternative-comics con in Edgewater just a week later. And on and on, from con to con, comics and sci-fi and furries — oh my!
Not that every con appeals to every fan, of course.
Indeed, it’s likely why C2E2, starting Friday, now the largest fan convention in the Chicago area, drew 90,000 attendees last year alone. After a decade, it’s evolved into a “balance” of favorite stuff, said Mike Armstrong, vice president of ReedPOP, the Connecticut-based organizer of C2E2, as well as New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration. “The idea is to not completely overload on any one thing.” Stars attending including Mark Ruffalo and the Arrowverse’s Stephen Amell. But if you’re not into paying $200 for Ruffalo’s autograph (his asking price at C2E2), there’s a wealth of comic-book creators. If you’re not into comics, there’s lots of cosplay. If you’re not into cosplay, etc ...
“There are so many conventions today, and I don’t know if there’s a (convention) bubble per se,” Armstrong said, “but I see the good ones, and the biggest ones, continuing to grow. Some (conventions) are already consolidating, or already going out of business, but the best will continue, and the best are the ones that simply recognize the need for a fan of something to have fun among other people who are also fans of that same thing.”
Many of what were once comic book or “Star Trek” conventions are probably better described now as all-purpose pop-culture conventions. And not merely because fans are more open-minded. Consider Marvel. “It’s not lost on us that fans are consuming (Marvel) in a variety of mediums,” said Brian Crosby, creative director of Marvel Themed Entertainment, the division of the comic book giant that handles live events and exhibits. “Some are hardcore gamers, not necessarily interested in comics. And some of the comics people are not into the films. But the films are where more people do know the characters now. The point is, this isn’t a comic-book fan base anymore.”
Meaning a convention scene so busy that Crosby, who decides which cons the publisher attends, is fielding weekly requests by new conventions hoping to woo Marvel.
For convention centers, though, it’s been a breeze.
“Yeah, we have seen a major uptick in these (fan cons),” said Grant Bailey, the assistant general manager of the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, which still books the majority in the area. “We do anime conventions now. Two comic cons. Which is partly because some of these conventions have been outgrowing the smaller venues where they used to be. I mean, 30 years ago, if you saw someone running up River Road in a Superman costume, it was ‘What the heck?’ And now, week after week, it’s a pretty common sight.”
At McCormick and Stephens, the largest convention centers in the Chicago area, the bread-and-butter bookings have always been, and continue to be, professional conferences and conventions, the sort of outwardly tasteless, highly-specialized gatherings of occupations that might cure sleep disorders in ordinary mortals. Think a National Council of Teachers of Mathematics convention (in April; McCormick) or an annual conference for the Association of Rotational Molders (in September; Stephens).
“Even something like our auto show is a classic convention-center event,” said Keith Murphy, senior national sales manager with McCormick, “but (fan conventions) are getting even more powerful in a way because they have a stronger economic impact. You don’t have just day-trippers but people from all over. You get overnight stays in hotels, which is a barometer that conventions are often measured by. Last year, when we did Star Wars Celebration for five days? It was like the world arrived. That’s not the auto show.”
He said fan cons have been so sought-after he briefly attempted to woo Gen Con, the now 52-year-old table-top gaming convention, from its Indianapolis home; McCormick is also in talks with ReedPOP to create a new “Star Trek” convention in Chicago next April.
The reasons for the explosion itself are not hard to figure out.
In the past 20 years, so-called geek culture has, of course, become the mainstream culture. Superheroes dominate our movie theaters. Binge-able sci-fi/fantasy/superhero/dystopian dramas suck up all the attention on our streaming services (actors from Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” and Amazon Prime’s “The Boys” are some of the biggest names at C2E2 this year). Gen-Xers are less willing to give up their childhood obsessions, despite giving birth to millennials, resulting in several generations of the same family geeked over the same thing. And if you’re an actor within a fervent corner of this world, conventions are fresh income. Last year, Stephens booked the new Ace Comic Con Midwest, which is focused on appearances by A-listers like Chris Hemsworth who asks hundreds of dollars for a signature. Amell, who played Green Arrow on “Arrow” (and appearing at C2E2 this year, asking $70 an autograph, or $90 a photo), even created a talent agency that specializes in booking talent into fan conventions.
“I’ve gone through fits and starts in doing (conventions),” he said. “I did them pretty heavily during the second, third, and fourth season (of “Arrow”) and then I stepped back my schedule, just wanting to focus on finishing the show really well, and now with a young kid, not wanting to miss time with her on the weekends and with my family.”
A less obvious question about the explosion of fan conventions is not why the explosion itself but whether the demands of so many fan conventions is stretching the scene thin?
When Mike Kerz and his wife Mia, from Niles, started the Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Convention in 2002, he didn’t have to advertise on social media, he didn’t have to worry about flying in major celebrities, he didn’t have to worry about other conventions hundreds of miles away. And yet, he said, the convention ecosystem has become so packed and competitive now he doesn’t dare schedule Flashback, which attracts 10,000 to a hotel ballroom in Rosemont every July, the same weekend as San Diego Comic Con, which pulls at least 135,000 and several major Hollywood studios.
“You would think they wouldn’t have an effect but if we schedule our show the same weekend as San Diego, all the actors we want for Flashback would be in San Diego.”
Conversely, Walker Stalker Con, a “Walking Dead” convention held in various cities, has apparently been scrapped for Rosemont in April. Viewership for “The Walking Dead” has been plummeting.
Generally, though, the problems at these conventions are ones of abundance.
Crosby of Marvel said because comic-book creators “have really come to like C2E2, it’s drawing a lot of artists and writers.” That said, “It’s also became physically impossible for us to do every convention that wants us. We pick and choose now.” Indeed, ask a comic book artist at a convention like C2E2 if they enjoy comic cons and many say yes, they say they make a nice side income from the conventions, then they add a caveat: Time at a comic convention means time away from the drawing, deadlines and daily job.
Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer at DC Comics, is appearing at C2E2. He remembers back when “the old Chicago Comic Con out by O’Hare in Rosemont was probably the No. 2 show in the country.” As one of the most sought-out artists and writers in the comic book industry for the past 30 years, he’s met his share of deadlines in hotel rooms during conventions, drawing book covers on little sleep after endless days of meeting fans.
He says that today there can be a shortage of talent available to work on something because so many artists and writers are working the convention circuit, and because so many fans expect them to be at their convention, and because, for many artists and writers, the circuit has a reliable second income. “So yes, it does take away time from the drawing board. Plus, there is the recovery time. You hear about ‘con crud,' a euphemism for whatever sickness you might have picked up at a convention. But exhausting as it can be, I always leave shows super-amped, just pumped and excited for the future. You really get something out of tapping into (a fan’s) enthusiasm. It helps when you get home, physically tired as you’ll probably be.”
Friday to Sunday: C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at the South Building of McCormick Place (www.c2e2.com).
March 27-29: Whinny City Pony Con at Hyatt Regency Schaumburg. Panels, dances, music, cosplay and discussions about the animated series “My Little Pony" (https://whinnycity.com).
May 15-17: Anime Central. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont. The Midwest’s self-proclaimed largest anime convention (last year’s attendance was about 33,000) (www.acen.org).
June 4-7: Supernatural 2020 / Vampire Diaries 2020 at the Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont. Panels and autographs and more about the two CW cult series (www.creationent.com).
June 5-7: Cogs & Corsets, A Central Illinois Steampunk Happening in downtown Bloomington. A city-wide meeting of people into old timey with a touch of sci-fi (www.cogsandcorsetsil.com).
June 13-14: CAKE: Chicago Alternative Comics Expo at the Broadway Armory on the North Side. Having outgrown its former home on Halsted, expect even more underground comix (www.cakechicago.com)
June 26-28: Gateway: The Official Stargate Convention at the Westin O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont. Three days of actors, trivia and panels about the beloved cult sci-fi TV series and film (www.creationent.com).
July 10-12: G-Fest at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont. An annual celebration of all things Godzilla, gigantic monsters and Japanese beasts. Now in its 27th year, with more than 1,000 attendees (www.g-fan.com)
July 31-Aug. 2: Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Convention at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, Rosemont. The long-running, self-described “family friendly” meeting of horror and genre fans. Among those appearing this year: Alex Winter, a.k.a. Bill of “Bill and Ted" (www.flashbackweekend.com).
Aug. 1: Oddities & Curiosities Expo at McCormick Place North Building. A one-stop, one-day Amazon of the unusual. In the market for Halloween decorations? Or taxidermy? (odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com)
Aug. 20-23: Wizard World Chicago Comic Con at the Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont. The longest-running large-scale comic con in the Chicago area (wizardworld.com)
Oct. 16-18: Ace Comic Con Midwest at the Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont. As a comic con, it’s lame. As a place to snag a photo with an A-list actor (last year’s Ace featured Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson and several others) it’s a budget-busting must (www.acecomiccon.com)
Dec. 3-6: Midwest FurFest at the Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont. Maybe the strangest (and sunniest) of all. A vast gathering of people who like to dress like animals (www.furfest.org).