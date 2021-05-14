TV Q&A: Will 'Call Me Kat' be back?

You may not know that Winfrey’s OWN has from the beginning been a venture between her company and Discovery Communications, with the latter gradually increasing its holdings in the network. Last year, it bought still more shares and now has a reported 95% of OWN, although Winfrey is still in charge.

Q: MeTV recently started rerunning “The Addams Family.” I am wondering what happened to Carolyn Jones (who played Morticia), Lisa Loring (Wednesday) and Ken Weatherwax (Pugsley).

A: Jones, an established actress before her work on the 1964-66 comedy, continued to work in films and on TV until her death from cancer in 1983. Loring later had a three-year run on “As the World Turns” as Cricket Montgomery, but also dealt with personal problems and some breaks from acting; her most recent screen credit on the Internet Movie Database is from 2015. Saying he was typecast as Pugsley, Weatherwax basically gave up acting but worked behind the scenes, including as a set builder; he died of a heart attack in 2014.

Q: Did the four women on “The Golden Girls” get along with each other? They certainly acted like they did.