Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe

DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again.

The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small but historic park which was jammed with arts, craft and other vendors. There were also activities for the kids and a series of live bands up on stage in an event that kicked off at noon and wrapped up at 8 p.m.

One of the key organizers, Shani Goss, said no one was trying to pretend they had brought Celebration back from the dead. Celebration organizers announced in June 2021 that the long-running downtown tradition had come to an end, and the organization filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

But Goss said the new event was a good start on trying to catch that street festival spirit with its eclectic mix of a little bit of everything, and free at the point of entry, for the whole family.

“We have about 20 art vendors and five or six bands, it’s a beautiful day and we’ve also got food and kids activities,” said Goss. “It's not on the scale of Celebration but it’s got some of that energy with the music and the art.”

Goss said it wasn’t easy to organize but, as she runs her own advertising agency, she said she knew how to “represent” and get the promotion ball rolling to publicize the new creative occasion. Two further Central Park Music and Art Series are planned for Aug. 28 and Sept. 25, and the hope now is to grow it into an annual festival that people can look forward to in the city’s downtown.

“And next year I would like to double or triple the number of artists and grow everything and maybe close off some more streets,” said Goss. “I have a vision; we don’t want to try and be the Decatur Celebration but I think we can fill this area with something fun.”

Sunday’s balmy weather helped pull in the visitors and one of them was Alinda Stringer, 40, who lives in Decatur and misses that Celebration vibe.

“Yeah, I miss it and I know the kids loved coming out and having something fun to be able to do with their friends,” she said. “It also brought some revenue into the city which is definitely needed.”

Stringer was impressed with the debut of the Central Park Music and Art Series and thought it was off to a good start. “It’s really very nice and I am surprised at the turnout,” she added.

“It’s good to see something like this and to see the community coming out to support it.”