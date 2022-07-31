Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe

DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again.
The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small but historic park which was jammed with arts, craft and other vendors. There were also activities for the kids and a series of live bands up on stage in an event that kicked off at noon and wrapped up at 8 p.m.
One of the key organizers, Shani Goss, said no one was trying to pretend they had brought Celebration back from the dead. Celebration organizers
announced in June 2021 that the long-running downtown tradition had come to an end, and the organization filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
But Goss said the new event was a good start on trying to catch that street festival spirit with its eclectic mix of a little bit of everything, and free at the point of entry, for the whole family.
Shani Goss, one of the key Central Park Music and Art Series organizers, found time to man her own art stall Sunday as the event happened all around her.
Tony Reid
“We have about 20 art vendors and five or six bands, it’s a beautiful day and we’ve also got food and kids activities,” said Goss. “It's not on the scale of Celebration but it’s got some of that energy with the music and the art.”
Goss said it wasn’t easy to organize but, as she runs her own advertising agency, she said she knew how to “represent” and get the promotion ball rolling to publicize the new creative occasion. Two further Central Park Music and Art Series are planned for Aug. 28 and Sept. 25, and the hope now is to grow it into an annual festival that people can look forward to in the city’s downtown.
Visitors head toward the vendors in Central Park on Sunday in near-perfect weather.
Tony Reid
“And next year I would like to double or triple the number of artists and grow everything and maybe close off some more streets,” said Goss. “I have a vision; we don’t want to try and be the Decatur Celebration but I think we can fill this area with something fun.”
Sunday’s balmy weather helped pull in the visitors and one of them was Alinda Stringer, 40, who lives in Decatur and misses that Celebration vibe.
“Yeah, I miss it and I know the kids loved coming out and having something fun to be able to do with their friends,” she said. “It also brought some revenue into the city which is definitely needed.”
Alinda Stringer relaxes on Sunday in Central Park. She said the new Central Park Music and Art Series was a welcome echo of the much-missed Decatur Celebration.
Tony Reid
Stringer was impressed with the debut of the Central Park Music and Art Series and thought it was off to a good start. “It’s really very nice and I am surprised at the turnout,” she added.
“It’s good to see something like this and to see the community coming out to support it.”
Looking Back: Decatur Celebration through the years
Herald & Review Shelia Daugherty of Jacksonville cools off Sunday afternoon in the spray from the Central Park fountain.
Herald & Review/ Doug Gaumon The official logo of the Decatur Celebration was unveiled at Friehouse No. 1 in downtown Decatur by Mayor Gary Anderson.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison A crowd gathers to listen to the Ronnie McDowell performance.
Herald & Review/Doug Gaumon Uncle Sam, The Stiltwalker, headed up the Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade.
1987: Teams play mud volleyball at Decatur Celebration. (H&R file photo)
Herald & Review/Jan Abbott Shanisha Bond and Jerome Woods seek their parents as the ferris wheel slows down.
Herald & Review/Herb Slodounik Dawn Morville savors cajun shrimp-on-a stick.
Herald & Review/Tim Mitbo Bonnie Pendleton regained her balance to topple her brother, Ken.
Herald & Review/Doug Gaumon Uncle Sam appears very early in the Decatur Celebration parade.
Herald & Review/Doug Gaumon 'Ronald Reagan' shows how he feels about Decatur Celebration during the parade. Those are squirt guns.
Herald & Review/Larry Dailey Don Hildebrant of Bloomington pauses while assembling the Sky Diver ride.
Herald & Review/Doug Gaumon Sgt. Pepperoni entertains the crowds during the parade
Herald & Review/ Doug Gaumon Dave Kremer stacks 'em up and steps back during the Celebration kickoff party.
Herald & Review/Jay Parr Ken Carter, lead singer of The Guess Who, performs Sunday at the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Darrell Goemaat Celebration participants danced in the streets to the Cajun-creole sounds of Queen Ida and her Zydeco Band at the Bud Light Goodtimes Stage.
Herald & Review/Herb Slodounik Brooke Pasley catches the attention of wandering minstrel Simpkin Foole.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff BIG WEDDING: Eric Kaylor and his new bride Pamela Sue Taylor, above, walk off the center stage in Central Park after getting married in front of the Decatur Celebration crowd. 8.1.98
Herald & Review/Dennis Magee 10,000 Maniacs 8.2.98
Herald & Review/Dennis Magee Rick Springfield 8.2.98
HErald & Review/Kelly J. Huff STREET MUSIC: Big Chief Larry Bannock and the Golden Star Hunters musical group stroll down Wood Street. 8.6.00
Herald & Review/Carlos T. Miranda ENTERTAINMENT: A member of The Dramatics serenades a large crowd Friday evening at the Funfest Stage near the Decatur Public Library during the first day of the Decatur Celebration. 8.4.00
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff Eddie Money 8.6.00
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff HERE WE GO: Kent and Jessica Rhoads, along with a fearless Brian Caldwell, all of Decatur, enjoy The Scrambler carnival ride Saturday at the Decatur Celebration. 8.5.00
Herald & REview/Kelly J. Huff ROCKING DECATUR: Taylor Dayne, 80's pop diva, entertained the crowd Sunday at the Decatur Celebration with a mixture of new and classic hits at the Fun Fest Stage. 8.6.00
Herald & Review/Carlos T. Miranda Elvis impersonator Irv Cass sings to Penny Williams during a Sunday afternoon performance at Decatur Celebration. 8.5.01
Herald & Review/Dennis Magee ACUT ABOVE: Taste-tester Larry Wetherholt slices a calzone on Friday during the Herald & Review taste group's annual food tour through the Decatur Celebration. 8.3.01
Herald & Review/Carlos T. Miranda OOMPA: Russell Wolf strikes a chord with the Waterloo German Band on Saturday afternoon. 8.4.01
Herald & Review/Carlos T. Miranda MOVING: Luis Peralta dances to the music of Arrow and the Multinational Force at the Funfest stage Saturday. 8.3.02
Herald & Review/Carlos T. Miranda MOTRAIN: Mo Vint sings and plays the harmonica backwards during a show on Water Street. 8.4.02
Herald & Review/Carlos T. Miranda GOING FOR THE GLORY AND A CAREER: Rich Whitten gets ready Friday evening to begin his attempt at beating the solo drumming Guinness world record of 42 hours. 8.2.02
Herald & Review/Carlos T. Miranda TASTY: Dimitra Woods, left, and Bill Bunch sample corn on the cob at the Decatur Celebration. 8.4.02
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs The Marks Brothers share a few laughs at the Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade Saturday morning. 8.2.03
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Tony Lewis, lead singer for Outfield, entertained a sizable crowd Sunday at the Decatur Celebration on Sunday. 8.3.03
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Rock-It The robot Man walked through the crowds Friday evening at Decatur celebration 8.6.04
Herald & Review/ Lisa Morrison Lenora Hall may have gotten a little more than she bargained for Sunday on a ride in the carnival area of the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/ Lisa Morrison Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms performs for the crowds Sunday evening at the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff Dale Urquhart Jr. and his daughter's friend Savannah Voyles, 11, both of Decatur, ride the sling shot which hurls you to heights of 220 feet at 100 mph during the 2005 Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff Kevn Thompson rides his high stepper bicycle throught the streets at the Razzle Dazzle Goodtime Parade Saturday morning at the 2006 Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff Exchanges students from Tokowazara Japan, Decatur's sister city, ride a float in the Razzle Dazzle Goodtime Parade Saturday morning at the 2006 Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff Employees of Decatur Memorial Hospital carry Freddy "The Panda" Pulgia hot air balloon Sturday morningat the Razzle Dazzle Goodtime Parade during the 2005 Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Shannon Mason and Wayne Robbins were united in marriage by Pastor B.J. Nevitt of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church Saturday evening at the Dectur Celebration 2005.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison As the Decatur Celebration winds down, the rides are still winding round Sunday evening.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Jalyn Medaris, 3, careful guides her boat around the corners during a ride at the carnival hursday evening.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Capriece Walker, 5, in reflection, is making sure that they have all the ducks in a row prior to the official start of the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison The Carnival area drew large crowds from Thursday to Sunday at the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Bonnie Morgan uses a racket as a prop during her performance at the Decatur Celebration Saturday afternoon.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Taylor Briggs, 12; Alexis Hanson, 14 and Madison Engels, 9 enjoy a ride on the swings as the carnival opens Thursday evening.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison The group from Youth with a Positive Direction get a salsa lesson while waiting to perform at the Mini Place Saturday after the rain.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Decatur Celebration kicks off with just the carnival open on Thursday evening.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Dora the Explorer and Blues Clues spend time greeting and taking photos with people at the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison LaVonte and Labron Griggs enjoy the rides during the carnival opening.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Mike Retondo of Plain White T's plays bass in front of a large crowd at the Show Stage during the Decatur Celebration.
Five of the 12 Abraham Lincoln presenters (from l-r) James Conine, Max Daniels, Randy Duncan, Larry Elliott and John Mansfield look around at Central Park before the start of the National Abraham Lincoln Look Alike Competition during Decatur Celebration Saturday, Aug. 8, 2009, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
The Evan Mitchell One Man Band performs during the Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade along Franklin Street at Decatur Celebration Saturday, Aug. 8, 2009, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
People walk down Franklin Street in front of one of the many food booths lining the sidewalks during the first night of Decatur Celebration Friday, Aug. 7, 2009, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
Members of the band Sellout perform on the Goodtimes Stage during the first night of Decatur Celebration Friday, Aug. 7, 2009, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
Dancers from Debbie's Dance Studio perform to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller" on a float during the Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade along Franklin Street at Decatur Celebration Saturday, Aug. 8, 2009, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff Eilyjah Woods, 7, of Decatur twirls and twists in a bungy cord at the Deatur Celebration on Sunday.
National baton twirling champion Jonathan Burkin performs along Main Street during the first night of Decatur Celebration Friday, Aug. 7, 2009, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
Adrianne Mandrell, 2009 Miss Macon County Fair, waves to the crowd during the Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade along Franklin Street at Decatur Celebration Saturday, Aug. 8, 2009, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
Ryan Cabrera plays on the Show Stage during the first day of Decatur Celebration Friday, Aug. 6, 2010, in Decatur, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
STEPHEN HAAS
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison The carnival attracts those wanting thrills and excitment to the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison The Legend of Johnny Cash continued during the Decatur Celebration on the Heritage Stage.
Herald & Review/Mark Roberts The carnival area at the 2011 Decatur Celebration opens for Decatur-area residents on Thursday August 4, 2011 in Decatur, IL. The celebration, which runs Friday thru Sunday, will feature live music, food, games, rides, films and a parade.
Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Steven Phillips, from left, Sloan Jackson and Janeesha Christopher yell as they are zipped back and forth on the Scrambler on Thursday August 4, 2011 in Decatur, IL.
Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Megan Fontaine, 30, sports and extravagent outfit while attending Decatur Celebration on Saturday August 6, 2011 in Decatur, IL. Fontaine is part of the group Dragon Knights, which is based out of San Diego.
Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Funk and rythym and blues show group "Here Come The Mummies" perform at Decatur Celebration on Saturday August 6, 2011 in Decatur, IL.
Herald & Review/Mark Roberts CeCe Frye, a singer with the
group "Valhalla," performs during the opening ceremony Friday
August 5, 2011 at Decatur Celebration in Decatur, IL.
Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Legendary film character "Darth Vader" stands in front of a stage while Decatur mayor Mike McElroy officially opens 2011 Decatur Celebration on Friday August 5, 2011 in Decatur, IL. Darth Vader and several other film characters were on hand to promote the Celebration's new film project outside Avon Theatre.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Chealin Cook gets a birds eye view of the carnival as she rides the Wave Swinger.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison The carnival at Decatur Celebration becomes brighter in the night.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Billy Ocean has the audience in hand and singing along as be begins his concert.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Color Me Badd performs on the Funfest Stage at Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Amos Brown,6, heads down the mobile zip line at Decatur Celebration Sunday.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Lead vocalist Jason Roy performs with the band Building 429 on the Christian Stage at Decatur Celebration Sunday.
Herald & Review/Danny Damiani The X Scream spins through the sky as the sun sets on Decatur Celebration Friday, Aug. 2, 2013.
Herald & Review/Danny Damiani A member of Tyler Farr's band plays at the Goodtimes Stage at Decatur Celebration Friday.
Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Lukas Whitz,4, of Monticello fires off bubbles while walking on Prairie Street with his parents during Decatur Celebration Friday evening.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Bob and Nina Emmons take refuge under their umbrella during one of the downpours early in the evening at Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Those arriving early for the Salt N Pepa show were not deterred by the rain. After drying off the stage the show started just a little late.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Joan Jett
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Salt N Pepa
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Salt N Pepa talk to the crowd as they begin their concert at the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Gracelinn Dorn, 18 months, and her mother Rachel Dorn cheer as Salt ‘N Pepa take the Funfest Stage on Franklin Street during Decatur Celebration Sunday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Jasmine Davidson,11, chooses her hoops for a Hula Hoop competition at the Kids Block during Decatur Celebration Sunday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Look Up performs on the Christian Stage on Water Street during Decatur Celebration Sunday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A growing crowd fills much of downtown Franklin Street during Decatur Celebration Sunday.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison David Flournor is unable to make the catch. He and his partner Jamarea Reed came close to winning the water baloon contest in the Kids Block.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Joe Retta, lead vocalist for Led Zepplica, performs on the Show Stage during Decatur Celebration Saturday.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Space Capone performs on the Funfest Stage during Decatur Celebration Saturday, Aug. 2, 2014.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Led Zepplica performs on the Show Stage during Decatur Celebration Saturday.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Ruben Studdard entertains a large crowd at the Funfest stage. The American Idol Winner had the crowd swaying and singing along with his music.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Deena Scianimanico stops to look at the 6 ton model potato that is part of The Big Idaho Potato Tour during the first night of Decatur Celebration Friday, Aug. 1, 2014.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Jo Dee Messina performs on the Show Stage during the first night of Decatur Celebration Friday, Aug. 1, 2014.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Madilynn Mansfield enjoys her trip on the Aladin ride during the Decatur Celebration.
Herald & Review 2001 File photo: Taste-tester Larry Wetherholt slices a calzone during the Herald & Review taste group's annual food tour through the Decatur Celebration. Bob Fallstrom is pictured on the right.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling A growing crowd fills much of downtown Franklin Street during Decatur Celebration Sunday.
