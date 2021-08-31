Welcome, fall! A guide to autumn festivals and more in Central Illinois

Fall is almost back, and that means lots of activities across Central Illinois. We've compiled a list of what's coming up.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1

Farm Progress Show; A showcase of agricultural producers, machinery and technology that drive the Central Illinois economy. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sept. 2, 4275 E. Mound Road, Decatur.

Dynamo performs; 7:30 p.m., opening the new Premier season, EIU Douna Fine Arts Center, Charleston.

Sept. 2

Thresherman's Reunion; Thresherman's Park, 14975 E. 2200 N. Road, Pontiac; through Sept. 6; agriculture/harvest fest, with demonstrations, entertainment, food, parade and more; threshermansreunion.org.

Audiofeed Festival; through Sept. 5, noon to 11:30 p.m. at Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana; Celebrating music, arts and community; Starts at $20.

An Architect of Black Feminist Theatre; 6-7:15 p.m., Memorial Center, Illinois Wesleyan University, 104 E. University Ave.; free; Public lecture by Dr. Khalid Yaya Long.

Adam Larson Quartet; 6 p.m., Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre, Normal.

Big Top Circus; 9:30-10 a.m., Tent Raising & Tour, free; 5-6:30 p.m., First Show; 7:30-9 p.m., Second Show; Atlanta Ballfields, West North Street and Northeast Street, Atlanta; pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more; advance tickets $12 for adults, $7 for seniors 65+ and children 2-12, children under 2 free; show day tickets $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children; cmcircus.com.

Sept. 3

Hobnob Harvest Market; 4-7 p.m., Sep. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 4, Effingham County Fairground; hobnobmarket.com.

Logan Kirby; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

First Friday; 5-8 p.m., downtown Bloomington; free; September is National Honey Month and childhood cancer awareness month; join downtown restaurants, retailers and galleries as they offer bee & honey-themed wares and goodies; partnering with Central Illinois Beekeepers; masks and social distancing.

Heartland Jazz Orchestra Pop-Up Concert; 7 p.m., on the lawn, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.; free.

Dody and Dexter perform, 7 p.m., Tuscan Hills Winery, 2200 Historic Hills Drive, Effingham.

Sept. 4

Arthur Cheese Festival; downtown Arthur; through Sept. 6; tractor pull, parade, national cheese eating contest and free cheese; arthurcheesefestival.com.

Argenta Fall Festival; 8 a.m.-noon at the Bridge, 520 W. Elm St., Argenta. Bring your family out to enjoy the fall weather and family fun. Car show, 29 craft vendors, five kids inflatables, outdoor kids games, horse & buggy rides, wandering magician balloon artist, face painting, Mid October (3-piece band), cake walk, cotton candy, walking tacos, Vinnie's BBQ.

RT9 "Rumble" Auto Show and Swap Fest; 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, Bloomington; $5; featuring classics, muscle cars, street rods, customs, race cars, motorcycles, a swap meet and car corral, food, ice cream, 50/50 raffle, prize and entertainment.

The Farmstead Fair pop-up market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., through Sept. 5, Rader Family Farms, Normal; shop boutiques, handcrafted items, jewelry, art and more; $5 admission for ages 12 and up; cash or credit available at entrance.

Oyster & Beer Festival; noon-5 p.m., Inn at 835 Boutique Hotel, Springfield; $20-$25; live music, craft beer, gourmet oysters, local food trucks and more.

Kevin Costner & Modern West Tales; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Decatur; Tickets $39.

Springfield Mile; 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 5, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield.

West End Boogie at VFW Post 99; 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Decatur; Live music from the '60s and '70s; $5 cover charge.

Art Around You; 1-4 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; free; a virtual exhibition tour. ISU Football vs. Butler; 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hancock Stadium, Normal; $15 and up. Car Cruise-In; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 114 SW. Arch St., Atlanta; free. Wreckless Whiskey performs, 6-9 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville.

Sept. 5

Annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival; noon-6 p.m., Mackinaw Valley Vineyard and Winery, Mackinaw; $5 per person; 12 and under free; wine, food, live music and contests.

5th Annual Tour de Charleston Bike Race; held by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, three timed rides from which to choose: 12.5 miles, 25 miles and 50 miles, all of which start at the corner of Jackson Ave and 6th Street in Charleston near the Coles County Courthouse. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event, race begins at 8 a.m. All riders must be off the course by 1 p.m. Registration can be completed online at www.active.com, www.charlestonchamber.com or through the Tour de Charleston Facebook page.

Sept. 6

Millikin Decatur Symphony Labor Day Pops; 6-8 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur, $5.

Bloomington Labor Day Parade; 10 a.m., downtown Bloomington to Miller Park, Front and Center Streets; free.

Labor Day Parade Lincoln Square Urbana: 10 a.m., 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana.

Arthur Atwood Lions Club Biscuits and Gravy Labor Day Breakfast, held during the Cheese Festival, 6-10 a.m., Arthur Community Building, 120 E. Progress St.. A free will donation will be taken. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, and coffee; 217-254-1703 or jperrine89@gmail.com.

Sept. 7

Kalu & The Electric; 6 p.m., downtown Bloomington, 200 N. Main; Saturdays on The Square; free.

Sept. 9

Playla; 7-10 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; $100; science, technology, engineering, art, mixology/cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, silent disco and entertainment to support the future of the museum.

Light the Night; 5-7 p.m., uptown Normal; safety-checks and giveaways; any bike without lights will a get a free front and rear LED light; sponsored by Town of Normal, Connect Transit and Bike BloNO.

Seniorama; Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, 32nd annual expo showcases services and products for seniors and caregivers, vendors and entertainment, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free admission, 217-422-7300.

Sept. 10

Broom Corn Festival; through Sept. 12; downtown Arcola.

Make Music Normal; 5-10 p.m., Uptown Circle; 1-10 p.m., through Sept. 11; featuring some of the region's best musical acts spanning all genres; attendees can learn choreography, play an instrument, sing with a group and more; free.

Free Movie Night at the Devon; Onward will be playing from 7-9 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur.

Annual Oktoberfest Weekend; through Sept. 12, Destihl Brewery, Normal; 4-9 p.m. Friday; 9-10 a.m. & 4-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; free.

"Bagatelles" with pianist Silvan Negruţiu; 7:30 p.m. at Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Decatur; free.

3rd Annual DirtWorx MTB Fest; Mountain Bike Weekend at Lake Shelbyville through Sept. 12; Friday 5-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to noon. Visit www.bikereg.com/dirtworx-mtb-fest to access online registration.

Skyler Rogers and the Blue Diamonds perform, 7 p.m., Tuscan Hills Winery, 2200 Historic Hills Drive, Effingham.

Sept. 11

Wilco; 5 p.m., The Black Dirt Music Festival; Backyard Tire Fire; Chicago Farmer & The FieldNotes; Althea Grace; Outdoors in front of Castle Theatre, Bloomington, celebrating The Castle Theatre's 10th anniversary; tickets at castletheatre.com; $55.

Pop into IAS; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Illinois Art Station; grand opening; free.

Art Spectacular at the Carillon; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sept. 12, Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon, Springfield.

Ride to Remember 9/11 - 20th Anniversary; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Springfield; begins at Hall's Harley-Davidson and ends with ceremony at Capitol Building; free.

Clinton Mum Fest; through Sept. 12, 16727 Airport Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music, concessions, craft vendors, bakers, artisans and more.

Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival; 3 p.m., registration and line-up parade at 4 p.m., Sept. 11, Grain Elevator across from the old Johnson True Value Hardware store on Washington Street, Mt. Pulaski; golf cart decorating contest.

Sept. 12

Cruise 11 to Remember 9‑11; 240 N. Park St., Decatur; Car and motorcycle show to benefit HELP 4 HEROES FUND.

Fall Car Show: hosted by Vinnie's Barbee-Q, Series 1900 to present trophies, Muffler Raffling Contest, 3-7 p.m. at Decatur Civic Center parking lot.

Grandparents Day at Overlook; noon - 8 p.m. Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Road, Decatur. Grandparents get 1 free activity with a paid child.

Grandparents Day at the Zoo; 1-4 p.m. Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur. Grandparents receive free admission with a paying child or adult, special games.

Vinnie's BBQ "End of the Year" Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show; 3-7 p.m. in Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot, series 1900 to present trophies, food by Vinnies Barbee-Q.

Sept. 15

Fall Book Sale; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Booth Library, Charleston.

Sept. 16

Turas; 6 p.m., Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre, Normal; Irish and Celtic music.

Sept. 17

Hee Haw Tribute Show with Marcia Shelton; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Arts in Central Park; through Sept. 19, Central Park, Decatur; 5-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Little Shop of Horrors; 7 p.m., 4 p.m., Sept. 26, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur. A horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman.

Family Camp Out #2 at Scovill Zoo, Decatur; includes dinner, breakfast and activities. Bring your tent and sleeping bags, $30 per person, $120 per family up to six.

Dry Bar Comedy; 7 p.m. at Devon Amphitheater, Decatur, $10 - $25.

Tour de Chocolat; all day, downtown Bloomington; free; enjoy samples, downtown shops and galleries; in memory of the late Mayor Markowitz and Buchanan.

Redbird Cross Country Invite; 5-7 p.m., Weibring Golf Club, Normal; both men and women's teams; free.

Oktoberfest for St. Hedwig Haus of Hospitality; 5-8 p.m., Newman Catholic Center in Charleston; games, German food, bingo, bags tournament, and a beer tent, along with live music by Frames. All proceeds benefiting the ministry of the house.

Lake Land College Foundation Golf Classic; four-man scramble with registration and lunch for golfers beginning at 11 a.m., a shotgun start at noon and dinner provided at the end of the day, Mattoon Golf and Country Club, teams or individuals can sign up through the Lake Land College Foundation at lakelandcollege.edu/foundation/golf or by contacting 217-234-5376 or atucker1563@lakelandcollege.edu.

Mac and James perform, 7 p.m., Tuscan Hills Winery, 2200 Historic Hills Drive, Effingham.

Sept. 18

Hill of a Race Obstacle Run; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ewing Park II, Bloomington; registration required before the event; $10-$35 fees apply depending on age.

Three Dog Night; 7-10 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur; $24-$60.

Family art-making workshop; noon-2 p.m., University Galleries, uptown Normal; free; related to Caroline Kent's exhibition "What the stars can't tell"; materials and instructions provided.

Intro to Disc Golf Clinic; 2-3 p.m., Maxwell Park, Normal; free.

Biscuits-n-Gravy; 6 p.m., Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre, Normal; '70s & '80s classic rock.

Masonic Temple Car Show; 3-7 p.m., registration starting at 2 p.m., Historical Decatur Masonic Temple. Vinnie's BBQ will be onsite and all proceeds will go to Vinnie's Christmas Toy Drive.

Canoe Big Creek; Cannon Park, South Baltimore Avenue, Decatur. Explore Big Creek by canoe, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, 1-3 p.m., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Mattoon Area Family YMCA First Annual Cornhole Tournament; noon, open to the public, ages 15 and older. Registration is $5 for YMCA members and $7 for non-members. Register by calling the Mattoon Area Family YMCA at 217-234-9494 or visiting www.mattoonymca.org.

Sept. 19

Wanda’s Monster Play; 1 p.m. at Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theater, 1184 W. Main St., a musical for the entire family.

Unspoken; 6-8:30 p.m. Devon Amphitheater, Decatur; $10-$40.

Sept. 22

The Great Pumpkin Patch; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 31; closed on Mondays. 1749A E County Road 1900 N, Arthur.

Sept. 23

Sweetwater; 6 p.m., Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre, Normal; '70s & '80s rock, pop, disco and country.

Fall Festival, Leaping Into the Future; through Sept. 25, Greenup; Thursday evening pageant, Friday evening cruise night/food vendors, Saturday 5k, parade, live music and beer tent,

Sept. 24

Diamond Rio; 7-10 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur; with special guest Mo Pitney.

International Route 66 Mother Road Festival; through Sept. 26, 1 Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield; 6-10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-noon Sunday; free admission.

Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Show/Bazaar, through Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., to 2 p.m. on Saturday, 641 W. 6th Street, Neoga; www.facebook.com/sewhappyhearts/

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Lobster Boil, 5-8:30 p.m., Mattoon Eagles Club, $50, dine in or carry out, live music, reservations must be places by Sept. 17 at www.mattoonchamber.com.

Sept. 25

Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through Sept. 26, Peoria Art Guild; from $6.

Apple 'n Pork Festival; through Sept. 26, C. H. Moore Homestead, 219 E. Woodland St., Clinton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Evergreen Cemetery Walk; through Sept. 26, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, Evergreen Cemetery; brings voices of McLean County History to life; costumed actors portray individuals from the county's past.

Day of Play; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., uptown Normal; festival full of free activities, booths, performances, bounce houses, a climbing wall, touch-a-truck, Bike Rodeo and Kids Make & Sell; More than 60 community partners featured.

Dress Up Movie; 7 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheatre, Normal; free; "Secret Life of Pets 2"; come dressed as your favorite character or prop that relates to the film; each attendee under 10 receives a movie-theme giveaway while supplies last.

Sept. 26

Jim Markum Swing Band; 4:30 p.m., Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre, Normal; big band swing.

Sept. 28

Le Cirque: Spirit of the Machine; spectacular tapestry of lights, acrobatics, aerial work, 7:30 p.m., EIU Doudna Fine Arts Center, Charleston.

Sept. 30

Party on the Patio; Decatur Civic Center, front patio, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza; music, food and beer; bring your lawn chairs, 7-9 p.m. concert free, food $, 217-422-7300.

Illinois Rail; 6 p.m., Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre, Normal; bluegrass.

OCTOBER

Oct. 1

Millikin Homecoming Celebration; Big blue rewind, noon-6 p.m. through Oct. 3.

John Conlee; Country legend performing Friday, 7 p.m., Decatur Civic Center Theater, Decatur. Tickets at www.decaturciviccenter.org or 217-422-7300.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open 6 p.m.; dinner 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Homecoming Celebration in Downtown Monticello; come downtown after the homecoming game to see your favorite alums; music will be in a libation area from 9-11:30 p.m.

Public Ice Skate Kickoff; 7:30-10:30 p.m. Civic Center, Decatur. Admission $6, Skate rental $2.

Oct. 2

Millikin Homecoming Sip and Sing; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Center for Theatre & Dance at Millikin University, Decatur.

Evergreen Cemetery Walk; through Oct. 3, performances 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; brings voices of McLean County History to life; costumed actors portray individuals from the county's past.

Harvest Field Market; 9 a.m., Buxton's Garden and Flower Shop, Sullivan; shopping, eating, pumpkin picking, live music, food and more!

West End Boogie at VFW Post 99; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Decatur. Live music from the '60s and '70s. $5 cover charge. ISU Football vs. Missouri State; 1-4 p.m., Hancock Stadium, Normal; $15 and up.

Oct. 3

Land of Lincoln Thunderbirds; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, Normal; vintage Thunderbird Car Club annual car show; free.

Oct. 4

Spider Hill Haunted Attractions; Open every Friday and Saturday in October at Three Sisters Park, 17189 N. Route 29, Chillicothe. Gates open at 6 p.m., scare starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $10.

Oct. 5

Cordis: Condition blue; journey into earth’s diverse aquatic habitats where life thrives in the most extraordinary conditions, 7:30 p.m., EIU Doudna Fine Arts Center, Charleston.

Oct. 8

Sixty-Six Games Expo; all day, through Oct. 10, Redbird Arena, Normal; Esports tournament.

Fat Ass Craft Beer & Cigar Festival; 5 p.m., 413 S. 8th St., Springfield.

Touchstone Energy Balloon Fest; through Oct. 10, Lake Shelbyville; 5-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Sunrise-TBA Sunday.

Harvest to Home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center, Arthur; Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Harvest to Home returns to expanded activities and demonstrations, including glass blowing.

Oct. 9

Sugar Creek Arts Festival; all day, throughout Oct. 10, Uptown Circle, Normal; fine arts and crafts from 130 exhibitors from across the nation; ample parking for artists and attendees; free.

Walk to End Alzheimer's; 8:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. ceremony; 10 a.m. walk; Heartland Community College Fitness and Recreation Center, Normal; free.

Fat Ass 5k Race for Charity; 5k at 10 a.m., street party 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 413 S. 8th St., Springfield.

Halloween Glow Golf; 7:30-10 p.m., Overlook Adventure Park, Decatur. Play mini golf in the dark with a spooky ball. Kids 4-12 $8, adults 13 and older $11.

BeltieFest 2; 11 a.m., Cypress Grove Brewing, 1414 N. 2400 East Road, Assumption; German food, vendors, music and the annual release of our Marzen!

Fall Festival; hosted by Five Feline Farm, 3-9 p.m., 3713 N. County Road 2200E, Charleston; fresh produce, local artwork and more. Music by The Luna Halos.

Oct. 13

2021 General Dacey Trail Hay Ride for people with mobility restrictions; Departure times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. To reserve a seat and time slot, contact the Lake Shelbyville Interpretive Services and Outreach Program Department at 217-774-3951 ext. 7047. Only a limited number of seats will be provided, RSVP to secure a spot. Walk-ups will be accommodated if space is available, but is not guaranteed.

Oct. 14

Faith in Action in Luncheon; noon-1 p.m., Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, Bloomington; lunch and presentation on FIA mission; free; donations suggested.

Oct. 15

Mike Porter; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Oct. 16

ISU Homecoming Parade; 10 a.m., Steps off at the corner of College Avenue and University Street.

Town and Gown 5k and 1 mile run/walk; 8 a.m., Student Fitness Center, Normal.

Redbird Football and Tailgating; 2 p.m., Hancock Stadium, Normal; Redbirds vs. North Dakota State.

Oct. 17

Oktoberfest Rotary Run; GE Park, Union Park Clubhouse, Bloomington; 5k run, 1 mile and virtual 5k run; $25 registration; price increase after Sept. 27.

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m-4 p.m., Interstate Center, Bloomington; $6; wide variety of antiques.

Oct. 20

4th Annual Trunk or Treat; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Eastland Suites and Conference Center, Bloomington; free; open to the community; family-friendly Halloween fun.

Oct. 21

Haunted Trail; 6:30-9:30 p.m., not so scary, through Oct. 23; 6:30-9:30 p.m., scary, Oct. 29-30; Constitution Trail, Normal; $3 per person.

Farmer City Haunted Forest; 6-11 p.m., through Oct. 29. Hay ride through the Salt Creek Area 21 Campsites in South Park in Farmer City. Free.

Oct. 24

Dallas Brass featuring the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble; 2 p.m. at Kirkland Fine Arts Center, $20-$30 or free with student ID.

Oct. 29

2021 Quilt Spectrum: No UFO's Left Behind!; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; Interstate Center, Bloomington; Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois Annual Show; $10, 13 and up; $1 ages 6-12; 5 and under free.

Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; enjoy dressing up in costume, trick-or-treating in exhibits, spooky science and spooktacular hands-on games and activities; exhibits transformed into not-so scary immersive experiences to delight and fright; pre-register at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; $11 members; $16 non-members.

Murder Mystery Dinner; 6:30-9 p.m., through Oct. 30, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard tasting room; arrive at 5:30 for wine tasting, seating, mingling with the cast and a chance to participate in the show; wine tasting available in flights; first three samples $1, additional samples $1 each, Green Dragon $2; wine bottles or glass, beer and sodas available for purchase; caterers will bring tea and lemonade for meal service and coffee for dessert; buffet-style meal; admission $47 plus tax for dinner, dessert and the show; reservations required; call 309-359-9463 to reserve; costumes are welcome; lodging available.

Rolston String Quartet; 7:30 p.m., EIU Doudna Fine Arts Center, Charleston.

Oct. 30

Dress Up Movie; 1 p.m., Frankenweenie, Normal Theater, uptown Normal; free; come dressed as favorite toy that relates to the film; attendees under 10 receive a movie-themed giveaway while supplies last; hosted by Normal Parks and Recreation.

Oct. 31

BOO at the Zoo; Scovill Zoo, Decatur, 3 to 6 p.m.; $5.75 per ticket.

Autumn Spectacular XC Meet; Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St., for boys and girls ages 6–18 who enjoy cross-country running and want to compete against their peers. Registration 12:30 p.m., race 1:30 p.m.; fee: $6 ($10 on race day).

NOVEMBER

Nov. 5

Terry Smith; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open 6 p.m.; dinner 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Nov. 6

Illinois State Football vs. UNI; 12-3 p.m., Hancock Stadium; $15 and up; Military Appreciation Day game; contact athletics ticket office to receive discount tickets.

Holiday Open House; all day, uptown Normal; kicks off holiday shopping; elves are working with your favorite merchants to offer deals and discounts for everyone on your holiday list; hosted by Uptown Partners.

Nov. 12

"She Loves Me" music by Jerry Bock; book by Joe Masteroff, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, 7:30 p.m. at Kirkland Fine Arts Center, $20–$25. Saturday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m.

