What Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will look like in 2020

Broadway is back! Well, sort of.

Organizers of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade have revealed that the Broadway ensembles of " Hamilton," "Jagged Little Pill," "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" and "Mean Girls" will perform during this year's event as theaters across the country remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theatrical performances have long been a staple of the annual New York City celebration, which will operate differently this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly to Pasadena's New Year's Day Rose Parade, the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been converted into a telecast that Americans will be able to watch from their homes.

"Why not showcase New York at a time when a lot of people have missed being able to participate and watch these types of performances and cultural displays?" said the executive producer of the parade, Susan Tercero, in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Here's everything you need to know about this month's made-for-TV presentation, airing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones Nov. 26 on NBC.

IT'S GOING TO BE SMALLER — MUCH SMALLER