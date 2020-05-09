What moms want to stream for their day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When it comes to what moms want to watch this Mother’s Day weekend, an acclaimed film about women directed by a woman and a multicultural family drama win across the board.

According a recent survey, Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” was the top movie and NBC’s award-garnering “This Is Us” was the top TV show celebrating motherhood and the ones mothers want to stream the most.

Fandango Now polled more than 1,000 moms this week and found that 84% are bonding with family members while streaming classics at home and 81% plan to stream a movie or TV show as part of their Mother’s Day plans.

Whether attributing it to the lockdowns in place amid the coronavirus crisis, 77% of the women polled plan to tune in more this Mother’s Day than ever before.

Alongside Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, modern movie classics such as “Steel Magnolias,” “Soul Food” and “The Joy Luck Club” and lighter fare including the comedy “Bad Moms,” animated hit “Incredibles 2” and the musical “Mama Mia” fill out the top 10.