Equity in Illinois higher education: ‘We are failing our African American students.’

In dual enrollment courses – college courses that high schoolers can take to receive credit at community colleges or equivalent institutions – both Black and Latino students were heavily underrepresented, making up 9.2 and 17.7% of participants, respectively. White students were nearly 65%.

A number of factors could cause these outcomes, like schools that serve predominantly African American and Latino students not having AP and dual enrollment courses available.

Equity gaps persist even when students finish school.

White college graduates on average made almost $5,000 more annually one year after graduating with a bachelor’s degree than their Black peers with a similar level of education. After three years, the disparity grew larger.

A gap also exists between white and Latino college graduates, but it’s significantly smaller on average, never reaching more than $2,000.

“These gaps are well above the national average,” Kayla Elliott, a senior policy analyst for higher education at the Education Trust said at the meeting. “We know that for people of color, for Black Americans in particular, attending college and earning a degree from a public institution might be the most promising pathway towards economic security and upward social mobility.”