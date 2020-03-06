Everything travelers need to know about coronavirus

Southwest Airlines regularly cleans aircraft and "will continue to monitor and follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization regarding the coronavirus and make any adjustments to our procedures, as necessary," the airline said in a statement.

While disinfecting is helpful, frequent hand washing is among a traveler's best defenses, infectious disease experts say.

"Even if there is virus in the inanimate environment, it's not going to jump off the seat and bite you in the ankle," says Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in Vanderbilt University's division of infectious diseases.

"You've got to touch it, and then touch your nose or your mouth. So it's those hands we have that are the important intermediary. And that's where I would put the emphasis," he said.

The CDC advises washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be used when soap and water are not available.

Cruise line cases and precautions

The Grand Princess cruise ship was waiting for coronavirus testing off the coast of California on March 5 after a man on a previous sailing aboard the ship died from the virus in California.