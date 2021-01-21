Experts: Durbin's role in U.S. Senate good for Illinois, may promote harmony in Congress (copy) (copy)

A member of the Senate since 1997 after 14 years in the U.S. House, Durbin, 76, will be the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate and carry the title of "majority whip" — a position he held from 2007 to 2015 when Democrats were in charge in the chamber.

He most recently served as minority whip and will take his cues from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Durbin has a "very good, longstanding relationship" with Biden, a former senator, and a "very positive relationship" with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, also a former senator, Shaw said.

Durbin is a "strong Democrat but is willing to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans," Shaw said. "He knows what it takes to pass legislation in the Senate."

Whether Durbin's personality and demonstrated ability to collaborate with Republicans on immigration and other issues will help the nation heal its divisions and reduce congressional gridlock remains to be seen, Shaw said.

"The environment is about as ugly as you can imagine," Shaw said. "Republicans still have not decided if they want to be the party of Reagan and Eisenhower or the party of Donald Trump and the insurrection. There are a number of Republicans who, I think, want to work with Democrats, but they're terrified that their base will not allow them to."