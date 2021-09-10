Fairbury Prairie Central squeezes past St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28

Fairbury Prairie Central poked just enough holes in St. Joseph-Ogden's defense to garner a taut 34-28 victory on September 10 in Illinois football. .
In recent action on August 27, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Monticello and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Tolono Unity on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
St. Joseph-Ogden turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Fairbury Prairie Central put the game on ice.
The Hawks took control in the third quarter with a 34-22 advantage over the Spartans.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 20-14.
The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 20-14 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.
