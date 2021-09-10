Fairbury Prairie Central squeezes past St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28

Fairbury Prairie Central poked just enough holes in St. Joseph-Ogden's defense to garner a taut 34-28 victory on September 10 in Illinois football. .

St. Joseph-Ogden turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Fairbury Prairie Central put the game on ice.

The Hawks took control in the third quarter with a 34-22 advantage over the Spartans.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 20-14.

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 20-14 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.