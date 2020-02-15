Faith briefs
0 comments

Faith briefs

  • 0

Decatur Christian Women's Connection

Decatur Christian Women's Connection will be meeting at a new location and day beginning this month. The group will meet 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Venue, 2882 N. Dineen St. and will now meet on Monday instead of Thursday. 

For information, call Karen at (217) 433-7522 or Von Gregory at (217) 768-4779.

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News