Faith briefs

Decatur Christian Women's Connection
Decatur Christian Women's Connection will be meeting at a new location and day beginning this month. The group will meet 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Venue, 2882 N. Dineen St. and will now meet on Monday instead of Thursday.
For information, call Karen at (217) 433-7522 or Von Gregory at (217) 768-4779.
