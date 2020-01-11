Faith briefs
0 comments

Faith briefs

  • 0

Right to Life luncheon will be noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 1025 400 Whitetail Circle, Mount Zion. Speaker will be Dawn Behnke, president of Illinois Federation Right to Life. LaGondola lunch is free but reservations are necessary by calling (217) 864-5422 or 423-8452.

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News