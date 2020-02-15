Faith notes

Decatur Christian School
Rummage and bake sale, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Decatur Christian School, 137 S. Grant St., Forsyth. Early admittance 6 a.m. for $5.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur
"Whose are We? Shoulder rubs and Admonitions," by Rebecca Gant, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, 3773 N. MacArthur Road.
House of Miracles Pentecostal
Soul food Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, House of Miracles Pentecostal Church, 441 N. Church St. $7-$15.
Temple 2
Usher board and nurses guild day, 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 2, 1003 W. Macon St. Guest: Pastor Clint Bond.
St. Mary of the Assumption, Neoga
Effingham Deanery Prayer Vigil for Life, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Mary of the Assumption, Neoga. Effingham County Right to Life meeting, 7:30 p.m. (217) 690-7285.
Calvary Baptist
Chicken and noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Calvary Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road. $7.