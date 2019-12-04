Family seeks public's help in cracking 29-year-old mystery

MENDOTA — Relatives of Veronica Blumhorst seek the public's help in an upcoming land search in the hope of ending the 29-year-old mystery of her disappearance.

The family announced this week that it will launch a "citizen-led search" in the spring, perhaps as early as March, weather permitting. A date will be announced on the Facebook page Remember Veronica Jill Blumhorst, which has 1,400 members.

Blumhorst was last seen at 1:07 a.m. Sept. 20, 1990, as she ended her shift at Dempsey's Super Valu in Mendota. Police long have believed she met with foul play.

Regarding the impending search, a news release issued Wednesday by her relatives stated, "The announcement comes a week after Veronica's family received information that now leads them to believe that on Sept. 20, 1990, she was strangled, wrapped in a tarp and dumped over a Knox Road bridge into Big Bureau Creek, near Sublette, Illinois."

The family did not release the specifics of the new information. The search will be focused on property near that bridge, just west of the Bartlett Woods Nature Preserve. The family, along with supporters, is still in discussion with property owners regarding permission for the search