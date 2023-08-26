DECATUR — They call it the "Super Bowl of Agriculture," and for good reason.

The Farm Progress Show is the nation’s largest outdoor farm event, offering hands-on experiences and opportunities to learn about all the latest developments in every facet of the agriculture industry.

And much like the Super Bowl — which receives just as much hype surrounding its star-studded halftime show and commercials as it does the game — you don’t have to be a fan of the main attraction to enjoy yourself.

The Farm Progress Show begins its three-day run in Decatur on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Progress City USA, adjacent to Richland Community College on the city's northeast side.

Exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Here are just a few of things on tap that most everyone — not just those with a working knowledge of tractors, grain prices and chemical costs — can enjoy.

THE CANINE STARS: Dogs will take center stage during performances of The Canine Stars in Lot 1210. The act, as seen on season 16 of "America’s Got Talent," features dog dock diving, Frisbee freestyle routines, air stunts and more. Visit thecaninestars.com to learn more about the act.

CRAFT BEER AND MUSIC: At Syngenta Square, guests of all ages can enjoy the live music and food. Those 21 and older will be able to enjoy a menu of Illinois-brewed craft beers. The tent also will feature daily live music by Latham native Eric Burgett. Syngenta Square will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

MORE LIVE MUSIC: In addition to Eric Burgett’s Syngenta Square performances, the artist also will perform Wednesday and Thursday mornings at the show gates. The Wyffels-sponsored morning acts will kick off at 7:30 a.m. daily. A surprise guest will perform at the opening ceremony on Tuesday morning. Visitors can also hear free live music from country artist Adam Warner at the Farm Credit tent at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

GET BEHIND THE WHEEL: Looking for a new side-by-side to tool around your neighborhood or through the woods? Visitors can give the newest offerings from Polaris and Kawasaki a spin on the Ride 'n' Drive test track. Chevrolet is offering a Ride 'n' Drive experience, too.

DRONES: OK, drones are pretty commonplace these days. But what about a drone-like piece of equipment you ride in? RYSE Aero Technologies will be demonstrating its electric vertical takeoff and landing machine the company says anyone can sit in and fly. A pilot's license isn't required. Probably not something we will see teaming up with the side-by-sides in the neighborhood anytime soon, but someday...

STAYING HEALTHY: Everyone is busy and regular health checkups are often overlooked. Thanks to the Lions Club, the Health and Safety tent will offer hearing and vision checks. BE SURE AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE. (Emphasis added for those who may have had trouble reading the previous sentence.)

GOODIES: While there is plenty to eat on the grounds, the goodies in this case are the many giveaways one expects at any trade show. Many of them may require you to fill out an online survey before you get the foam cow or pig — we know that from past experience — but isn't it worth it?

EXCLUSIVE GOODIES: Are you a Luke Bryan fan? Do you like peanuts? Then the Fendt desk of the AGCO booth is the place to be. Fendt and the country music star have teamed up to produce small-batch Boldly Grown Peanuts. The product, sold online only, goes on sale Thursday. However, beginning Tuesday, Farm Progress Show visitors can register to win a can of peanuts — one of which will include a Golden Peanut label to be redeemed for two VIP tickets to a Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert.

FARM STUFF: Walking around the Progress City USA grounds, it's hard not to be overwhelmed by all it takes to raise the products that provide food and so much more that most of us take for granted. The technology involved at all levels and the sheer size of the equipment is amazing. In Central Illinois, agriculture is at the heart of our economy. So while you are enjoying some of the non-farm stuff, don't be afraid to climb on a tractor or take in the field demonstrations to learn how it all works. And take a moment to appreciate what farmers and ag-related businesses do and mean to our community.

