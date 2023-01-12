Fatal hit and run driver stopped afterwards to buy more alcohol, coroner's jury hears

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury decided Thursday the hit-and-run-death of pedestrian Norman D. Nicholas was a homicide after hearing the driver accused of killing him had been drinking at a bar and had even stopped off to buy more drinks on his way home after fleeing the scene.

Police told the Macon County jury that the body of 59-year-old Nicholas had been found around 7 a.m. Dec. 15 lying alongside U.S. 36 near Salem School Road in Long Creek.

But State Police Special Agent Dustin Hoffmeier said video surveillance and medical evidence showed Nicholas was killed the evening before around 6 p.m..

Hoffmeier said that video evidence, pulled from various nearby businesses, helped police identify and find Decatur driver Carey P. Floyd, 61, who was later arrested and booked on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Hoffmeier told jurors he was due to meet with Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter Thursday to present information to support filing more charges, although he did not specify what they would be.

The special agent said the video clearly showed Nicholas walking eastbound and then disappearing after a silver vehicle, identified as a Toyota FJ Cruiser sport utility registered to Floyd, sweeps by and the driver makes no attempt to stop.

Hoffmeier said more video footage pulled from a nearby bar showed Floyd consuming three beers and two shots of whisky before the accident. Then he pulled in at a Casey’s convenience store a short distance — barely a quarter of mile — from the spot where Nicholas had been rundown.

“And he did buy a 12-pack of Bud Light and a dozen shots of Fireball Whisky at the Casey’s, we saw that,” Hoffmeier added.

And, in a strange twist, he said the manager of the Casey’s remembered seeing Nicholas herself shortly before he was killed: “...She said all this struck home for her because she said she had to swerve to miss him herself,” said Hoffmeier.

When troopers came calling at Floyd’s home the evening of Dec. 15, they found his vehicle parked around the back, out of sight.

“I would say a normal person would park in the driveway, and maybe he does park in the back everyday, but the damage to the front end of the FJ Cruiser matched the damage (broken headlight and other debris) found on scene,” said Hoffmeier.

He described Floyd as intoxicated and uncooperative when police arrived to question him, and a search of his home turned up the clothing that matched images police had seen on the various surveillance tapes. Floyd has yet to be arraigned and is free after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

And while Hoffmeier said police now have their suspect, much mystery still surrounds the death of Nicholas. Hoffmeier said investigators don’t know why the victim was walking along this stretch of road which is many miles from his home in the 900 block of East Harrison Avenue in Decatur.

Nicholas owned a vehicle but hadn’t used it to get out there. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, responding to jurors’ questions, said there was no evidence Nicholas had been drinking at any of the bars along that stretch of road. All he had in his system were traces of caffeine and tobacco.

“In other words, folks, he had no intoxicants, he had no narcotics, no alcohol in his system whatsoever,” said Day. “He was cold sober at the time he was struck and killed on Route 36.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state's attorney.

