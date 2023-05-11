DECATUR — A Decatur father is accused of physically assaulting his teenage daughter and her friend, and also smearing the daughter with dog feces, a sworn affidavit said.

The affidavit said Decatur police found the 16-year-old daughter with a bloody nose after she said her 51-year-old father hit her and threw objects at her.

“The daughter stated (he) smeared dog feces on her face and arms during their physical interactions,” said Officer Nicholas Pulkrabek, who signed the affidavit.

“The daughter’s friend (also 16) was placed in a choke hold maneuver by (the father).”

Pulkrabek said the mother of the daughter’s friend had gone to the father’s house on the night of April 26 to try and save the girls. She is quoted as telling police she could hear screaming coming from inside and the sound of glass breaking.

“(The mother) said (the father) answered the door holding a knife behind his back and attempted to have the family’s dog attack her but it would not,” the officer said.

“On arrival, officers made contact with (the father) at the front door. Officers observed what appeared to be blood and broken glass in the residence. Officers immediately detained (the father.)”

The defendant was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of endangering the life of a child and domestic battery. A check of jail records showed he was released several hours after his arrest after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

