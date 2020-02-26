FEB. 27 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘The Invisible Man,' 'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,' ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie,' 'The Last Full Measure,' 'The Lodge'

‘The Invisible Man’
“I see you.”
This simple statement of fact might be the most powerful and the most dangerous thing an abuse victim can say to their abuser. Because abusers operate in the dark, away from prying eyes, twisting their own warped reality into the truth. Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) shouts “I see you” to a seemingly empty room. And although it comes at her lowest moment, the declaration is the first step on her road to redemption in Leigh Whannell’s inventive and utterly riveting twist on “The Invisible Man.”
To reinvent H.G. Wells’ 1897 story, which is best known as the 1933 James Whale classic horror film, Whannell has flipped the notion of invisibility. In this take, invisibility is no superpower, and no affliction, like the bandage-wrapped Claude Rains, but rather, it’s a threat. In his script, Whannell centers a woman, Cecilia, as the target of the invisible man, who is her abusive, vindictive tech mogul partner, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). And she tries desperately to escape from him, running away in the middle of the night from his fortified oceanside mansion outside of San Francisco, seeking shelter with friends and family.
Nervous Cecilia is afraid to leave the safe house with friends, convinced Adrian will find her, until word arrives of his suicide. That’s when things really start to get weird. Knives disappear, mysterious kitchen fires start, floorboards creak, and blankets creep in the middle of the night. It’s all so mundane until it isn’t.
The one thing that remains steadfast is Cecilia’s belief that Adrian (or his ghost) is stalking her. She knows her abuser and his patterns too well. She knows that in death, as in life, he will seek to gaslight, isolate and indict her in her own breakdown. What also remains steadfast is the film’s own belief in Cecilia, too. From the outset, Whannell establishes unmotivated camera movements and compositions that lurk menacingly or draw attention to big empty corners in the room. We see the footprints and the puffs of breath in cold air; we see the violent force that brutally batters her. In a film where almost no one buys Cecilia’s outlandish claims, the directorial point of view Whannell establishes never wavers in its belief in her.
At the center of the immaculately crafted film is Moss, who gives a virtuosic leading performance as the twitchy, terrified and tentative Cecilia. She shouts at the specter of Adrian, “Why me? You could have had anything… you’ve taken it all.” With devastating specificity and empathy for his heroine, Whannell has inverted the invisible man archetype into an incredibly tense and suspenseful thriller exploring the psychological horror of intimate partner abuse. It shouldn’t feel radical that he lets us believe Cecilia, but in doing so, he makes “The Invisible Man” all the more potent a fable.
(R, 3½ of 4 stars, 2 hr. 4 min.)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words'
The first half of writer-director Michael Pack's documentary "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words" offers an involving, eye-opening look at the early life of Clarence Thomas as told directly to the camera by the famously taciturn, staunchly conservative Supreme Court justice, with input from wife Virginia.
Backed by evocative period footage and photos, Thomas, 71, stirringly, soberly recalls his hardscrabble upbringing with his hard-nosed grandpa in Jim Crow-era Georgia; Catholic school and seminary educations; antiwar, Black Power-supporting college days at Holy Cross; a stretch as "a lazy libertarian" at Yale Law School; first marriage (it ended in divorce; Thomas doesn't give the details); and then the steady personal and professional tack to the right that eventually led to a Supreme Court nomination by George H.W. Bush. It's a fascinating trajectory.
But the one-sided film's wheels come off when covering Thomas' fraught 1991 Senate confirmation hearings (the NAACP and women's groups were among his detractors), which were further scarred by sexual harassment charges from former colleague Anita Hill. Thomas unbecomingly displays no small amount of anger, defensiveness and sanctimony in relitigating her claims, while also bristling about the hearing's presiding Democrats, most notably then-Judiciary Committee Chair Joe Biden.
With its shrewdly chosen archival clips and lack of opposing voices, this lengthy, often tone-deaf section (especially from today's #MeToo vantage point) plays as if Thomas simply wanted his say for a new generation and got it — as both judge and jury. Still, the film should score with its intended audience.
(PG-13, 2 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 56 min.)
Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times
‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie’
Four lifelong friends go on a quest to attend a Paula Abdul event in Miami. Along the way, they can’t stop pranking one another — and occasionally whomever happens by.
That’s the movie.
“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” is a totally made-up origin story of the improv comedy quartet (Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, James Murray) on the truTV prank show. The surprisingly popular series — with more than 200 episodes — consists of elaborate hidden-camera setups designed to humiliate the “Jokers.” Usually, the member on the spot wears an earpiece and obeys his friends’ absurd commands. Sometimes it even works.
A surprise eulogy segment, in which the guys take turns trying out “bereavement” speeches on passersby, is particularly good. The meticulously arranged embarrassment of one of them before a crowd of 600 is very funny. Problematic job interviews for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks are gold.
However, the gags are often better in theory than practice. Some aren’t easy to laugh at because they don’t secure the consent of bystanders. There’s a summer-Santa prank, for instance, that confuses kids.
At their worst, the jokes veer cringingly toward the homophobic. To their credit, the members bail on gags that begin to whiff of putting women in uncomfortable situations. The bridging scenes of the quest don’t work as well as the ad-libbed moments. Fans of the show will likely be well served.
Ultimately, any movie that essentially starts with Paula Abdul (as Paula Abdul) clotheslining a guy and promising, “One day I’m gonna find you and I will destroy you!” — can’t be all bad.
(PG-13, 2½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 32 min.)
Michael Ordoña, Los Angeles Times
'The Last Full Measure'
“The Last Full Measure,” a title derived from the words of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address, is a film about a conflict that did not have much in common with the Civil War. But the war in Vietnam should be remembered for the almost 60,000 Americans who fought and died there. The film is based on the true story of Air Force Pararescueman William H. Pitsenbarger (Englishman Jeremy Irvine), a medic who served aboard a chopper and personally saved dozens of soldiers in the Army’s storied Charlie Company before giving his life in 1966 in one of the bloodiest battles in the war.
The film is set over 30 years later in 1999 when U.S. Government attorney Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan), a young husband and father, is assigned to review the case of Pitsenbarger, who was denied a Congressional Medal of Honor and instead given an Air Force medal. The film, which may remind some of the recent Mel Gibson war drama “Hacksaw Ridge,” comprises flashback battle scenes and scenes set in 1999 when Huffman interviews several surviving members of the Big Red One treated by Pitsenbarger. Among these are the still mentally scarred bus driver Ray Mott (Ed Harris and Ethan Russell), avuncular grandfather Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson and Ser’Darius Blain), VA nurse and Vietnam veteran Tulley (William Hurt), a disturbed battle veteran who cannot sleep at night named Jimmy Burr (the late Peter Fonda) and his former nurse and current wife (Amy Madigan).
“The Last Full Measure” is among other things an anti-war movie. “The Last Full Measure” tells a worthy story, even if large parts of it will be familiar to fans of war movies in general and Vietnam war films in particular. Christopher Plummer is a big asset as Pitsenbarger’s grieving father. In fact, the cast is the film’s strongest suit and the best reason to see it.
(R, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 56 min.)
James Verniere, Boston Herald
'The Lodge'
“The Lodge," about two kids stranded in a snowy mountain hideaway with their father's weird fiancée, is all dread and desolation that signifies nothing. An early shocker sets the bar high, but what unfolds is ultimately a letdown. It's hardly thrilling or scary. Instead, "The Lodge" is another derivative and atmospheric horror flick that squanders a decent premise in favor of been-there-done-that scares.
Before you can say "father of the year," Dad (Richard Armitage) leaves his teenage son (horror vet Jaeden Martell, "It") and tween daughter (Lia McHugh) holed up with Riley Keough's, Grace, the "psychopath" who broke up their family. They'll learn to love you, Dad figures (wrongly), so off he goes promising to be back in time to celebrate Christmas. Predictably, the kids are snots, even more so when they Google search her up and discover that Grace is totally sketchy, the lone survivor of a religious cult's suicide pact.
With dad gone, it's game on for whatever haunts the house and the people in it, be it a lost soul stuck in purgatory or something else. Kudos goes to Keough, though, for summoning the right mix of unpredictability and heaving breathing, even if her character is totally whacked and borderline mute. Alicia Silverstone also gets a brief moment to shine.
Back in the dark abode, Grace and the kids experience a series of unsettling episodes. Her Zip-loc bag full of meds goes missing. The religious painting Grace took off the wall keeps reappearing. She starts to hear voices. Messages appear in a shower-steamed mirror. The TV goes on the fritz. Lights flicker. The dog disappears. Can you stand it? I couldn't. Check out time from "The Lodge" can't come soon enough.
(R, 1½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 48 min.)
Dana Barbuto, The Patriot Ledger, Quincy, Mass.