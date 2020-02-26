FEB. 27 MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘The Invisible Man,' 'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,' ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie,' 'The Last Full Measure,' 'The Lodge'

The one thing that remains steadfast is Cecilia’s belief that Adrian (or his ghost) is stalking her. She knows her abuser and his patterns too well. She knows that in death, as in life, he will seek to gaslight, isolate and indict her in her own breakdown. What also remains steadfast is the film’s own belief in Cecilia, too. From the outset, Whannell establishes unmotivated camera movements and compositions that lurk menacingly or draw attention to big empty corners in the room. We see the footprints and the puffs of breath in cold air; we see the violent force that brutally batters her. In a film where almost no one buys Cecilia’s outlandish claims, the directorial point of view Whannell establishes never wavers in its belief in her.