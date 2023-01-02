Felon tells cops he carries gun because "He was in Decatur,' report says

DECATUR — A felon with a loaded gun concealed near his groin is quoted as telling police he had armed himself because “he was in Decatur,” according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur police said they had encountered the 30-year-old man on the evening of Dec. 12 after officers in the department’s Community Action Team, which targets gun crime, had stopped a car for traffic violations at East Decatur and South Stone streets.

The man was a backseat passenger and was given a pat-down search. “I felt a distinct bulge near his groin,” said Officer Zach Wakeland, who signed the affidavit.

“Through my training and experience, the weight and feel of the item was similar to a firearm. I asked him what the item was, to which he indicated it was a gun. Due to fear of the firearm discharging, I asked him if the firearm was loaded, and if there was one in the chamber, to which he indicated it was.”

Having safely retrieved and unloaded the weapon from the man, Wakeland said he could see the serial number had been scratched off. “During a Mirandized interview, he said he found the firearm in an alley (unknown when) and carried it because ‘he was in Decatur,’” Wakeland added.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm and a defaced firearm.

Police said a check of the man’s record shows previous convictions for aggravated robbery and aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation. His last conviction was in Macon County in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to violating sex offender registration rules and was sentenced to three years in prison.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $40,000, requiring him to post a bond of $4,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

