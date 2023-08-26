Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police say this Decatur parking lot is a frequent source of trouble.
Divers assisting Decatur cops in search for unspecified evidence in two different homicides.
An autopsy would show Tyler Eubanks was stabbed 23 times in the head, neck and upper body.
Rider of electric bike airlifted to trauma center after collision with SUV.
Defendant got transferred from youth custody after he turned 18; but prosecutors said he had always been charged as an adult.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.