DECATUR — In partnership with Waste Management, the city will host its final citywide cleanup event on Sept. 9 in the Decatur Civic Center parking out.

Decatur residents will be able to dispose of large items for no charge into roll-off bins located within the parking lot. This includes items like old furniture, mattresses and household items.

A limited number of tires, electronics, appliances, computers and monitors will be accepted from each vehicle. No paint or yard waste is allowed.

Residents will have to unload items on their own as no assistance will be provided. Those participating must show proof of Decatur residency.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

PHOTOS: Decatur's 2018 Citywide cleanup decgal citywide cleanup 1 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 2 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 3 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 4 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 5 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 6 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 7 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 8 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 9 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 10 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 11 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 12 09.11.18.JPG decgal citywide cleanup 13 09.11.18.JPG