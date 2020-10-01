Final Macon Speedway final standings for 2020 season -- PRINT

MACON SPEEDWAY
Final Macon Speedway points standings for 2020 season
Pro late models
Name;City;Points
1. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;626
2. 14B Brady Lynch;Hillsboro IL;512
3. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;466
4. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;460
5. 66 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;430
6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;402
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell;Jacksonville IL;274
8. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;254
9. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;252
10. 21 Jarod Shasteen;Macon IL;240
Modifieds
Name;City;Points
1. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;626
2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;624
3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;494
4. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;438
5. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;426
6. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;390
7. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;360
8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;352
9. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;348
10. 98 Danny Smith;Argenta IL;330
Pro mods
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;688
2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;622
3. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;582
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;580
5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;542
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;534
7. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;522
8. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;440
9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;438
10. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;408
Sportsman
Name;City;Points
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;390
2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;326
3. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;314
4. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;308
5. 07 Phil Moreland;Assumption IL;288
6. 2S Ethan Schnapp;Springfield IL;266
7. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;254
8. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;226
9. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;200
10. D7 Carter Dart;Springfield IL;160
Street Stocks
Name;City;Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;638
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;590
3. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;532
4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;506
5. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;504
6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;488
7. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;466
8. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;466
9. 67 Rudy Zaragoza;Jacksonville IL;402
10. 21R Dustin Reed;Decatur IL;386
Hornets
Name;City;Points
1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;714
2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;620
3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;612
4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;598
5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;554
6. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;484
7. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;462
8. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;424
9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn;Clinton IL;324
10. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308
Micros
Name;City;Points
1. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;402
2. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;402
3. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;340
4. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;282