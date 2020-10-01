 Skip to main content
Final Macon Speedway final standings for 2020 season -- PRINT
agate

Final Macon Speedway points standings for 2020 season

Pro late models

Name;City;Points

1. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;626

2. 14B Brady Lynch;Hillsboro IL;512

3. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;466

4. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;460

5. 66 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;430

6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;402

7. 75 Chuck Mitchell;Jacksonville IL;274

8. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;254

9. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;252

10. 21 Jarod Shasteen;Macon IL;240

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;626

2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;624

3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;494

4. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;438

5. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;426

6. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;390

7. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;360

8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;352

9. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;348

10. 98 Danny Smith;Argenta IL;330

Pro mods

Name;City;Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;688

2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;622

3. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;582

4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;580

5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;542

6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;534

7. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;522

8. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;440

9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;438

10. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;408

Sportsman

Name;City;Points

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;390

2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;326

3. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;314

4. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;308

5. 07 Phil Moreland;Assumption IL;288

6. 2S Ethan Schnapp;Springfield IL;266

7. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;254

8. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;226

9. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;200

10. D7 Carter Dart;Springfield IL;160

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;638

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;590

3. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;532

4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;506

5. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;504

6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;488

7. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;466

8. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;466

9. 67 Rudy Zaragoza;Jacksonville IL;402

10. 21R Dustin Reed;Decatur IL;386

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;714

2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;620

3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;612

4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;598

5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;554

6. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;484

7. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;462

8. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;424

9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn;Clinton IL;324

10. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308

Micros

Name;City;Points

1. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;402

2. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;402

3. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;340

4. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;282

5. 44 Trevin Littleton;Jacksonville IL;268

6. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;262

7. 00 Joe Taft;Dawson IL;256

8. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;250

9. 97D Larry Drake;Terre Haute IN;190

10. 83 Jeff Beasley;Urbana IL;188

