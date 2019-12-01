Financial disclosure a target of lawmakers' ethics quest

"If someone makes a purchase at a favored rate, that could be invisible to the public because neither purchase values nor the subsequent values of individual holdings would be reportable," Jackson said. "And while a favored rate might ultimately be defined as a reportable gift, that language is not included in the current iteration."

And while the proposed changes also would require reporting assets held jointly with a spouse or with minor children, Jackson pointed out that it's not unusual for assets to be put solely in a child's name. The change also would simplify the lobbyist question to requiring identifying any "economic relationship" along with family members who lobby.

By the same token, Rep. Keith Wheeler stressed the questions and their answers should be understandable and provide information pertinent to the job. The Oswego Republican said GOP members balked at adopting a new form this month because of concerns about interpreting some questions and to ensure protection of clients' names and other matters of professional confidentiality.