Finding a way: Catlin Salt Fork eventually eclipses Seneca 49-28

Catlin Salt Fork stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 49-28 win over Seneca in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork and Seneca were engaged in a towering affair at 49-28 as the fourth quarter started.

Catlin Salt Fork's offense jumped on top to a 42-22 lead over Seneca at halftime.

The Fighting Irish authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Storm 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

