Finding a way: Catlin Salt Fork eventually eclipses Seneca 49-28

Catlin Salt Fork stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 49-28 win over Seneca in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Catlin Salt Fork and Seneca were engaged in a towering affair at 49-28 as the fourth quarter started.
Catlin Salt Fork's offense jumped on top to a 42-22 lead over Seneca at halftime.
The Fighting Irish authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Storm 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Seneca faced off against Westville and Catlin Salt Fork took on Dwight on August 27 at Dwight High School. For more, click here.
