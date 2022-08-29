Fireplace ashes blamed for Decatur fire

DECATUR — Improperly discarded fireplace ashes are being blamed for a Sunday evening fire in Decatur.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, trucks were dispatched to 4550 Shadow Drive at 10:51 p.m. Responding units had been told the family was out of the home, but that a dog remained inside.

They arrived to find moderate smoke and fire seen in the lower level of the bi-level home. The release stated fire crews made an aggressive fire attack with a handline to the lover level, where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions.

A search of the home found the dog unharmed.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:06 a.m. Monday.