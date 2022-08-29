 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fireplace ashes blamed for Decatur fire

  • 0

DECATUR — Improperly discarded fireplace ashes are being blamed for a Sunday evening fire in Decatur.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, trucks were dispatched to 4550 Shadow Drive at 10:51 p.m. Responding units had been told the family was out of the home, but that a dog remained inside.

$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed: Here’s what happens if nobody claims it

They arrived to find moderate smoke and fire seen in the lower level of the bi-level home. The release stated fire crews made an aggressive fire attack with a handline to the lover level, where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions.

A search of the home found the dog unharmed.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:06 a.m. Monday.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

PHOTOS: Le Mars house explosion

PHOTOS: Le Mars house explosion

Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News