First Mid Insurance Group earn Diamond Achiever Award in Illinois

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group has been named Illinois’ 2020 Diamond Achiever by Frankenmuth Insurance.

The annual award is presented to the highest performing agency based on set criteria including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention. Each year, the top Frankenmuth agencies receive the Diamond Achiever award in recognition of their outstanding accomplishment.

“We truly value our partnership with First Mid Insurance Group and are pleased to present their management team and staff with our Diamond Achiever award,” said Frankenmuth Insurance President and COO Fred Edmond. “This recognition exemplifies their commitment to providing quality, professional insurance products and services to our mutual clients.”

The results achieved by the team at First Mid Insurance Group helped the agency become one of the most successful among Frankenmuth Insurance’s more than 700 independent agencies.

"This award is a testament to our team's hard work, collaboration with our key partners like Frankenmuth Insurance, and dedication to our mutual customers," said First Mid Insurance Group CEO Clay Dean. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Frankenmuth Insurance and thank them for this recognition."

First Mid Insurance Group has been licensed with Frankenmuth Insurance since 2016 and is recognized as one of the carrier’s Partner independent insurance agencies.

First Mid Insurance Group has been committed to helping customers with risk management solutions for over 100 years and is the largest community bankowned insurance broker in Illinois with offices based in six communities. For more information, visit www.firstmidinsurance.com.

