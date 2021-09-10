Flexing muscle: Arcola rolls over Kansas Tri-County Coop 49-13

Arcola rolled past Kansas Tri-County Coop for a comfortable 49-13 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10. .

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Arcola's offense pulled ahead to a 42-6 lead over Kansas Tri-County Coop at the intermission.

The Purple Riders opened with a 28-0 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

