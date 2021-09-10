 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Arcola rolls over Kansas Tri-County Coop 49-13

Arcola rolled past Kansas Tri-County Coop for a comfortable 49-13 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10. .

In recent action on August 27, Arcola faced off against Tuscola and Kansas Tri-County Coop took on Heyworth on August 27 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Arcola's offense pulled ahead to a 42-6 lead over Kansas Tri-County Coop at the intermission.

The Purple Riders opened with a 28-0 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

