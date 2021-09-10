Flexing muscle: Pana rolls over Gillespie 44-13

Pana rolled past Gillespie for a comfortable 44-13 victory on September 10 in Illinois football. .

Pana's authority showed as it carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over the Miners at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Pana and Gillespie were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.