Flexing muscle: Pana rolls over Gillespie 44-13

Pana rolled past Gillespie for a comfortable 44-13 victory on September 10 in Illinois football. .

Recently on August 27 , Pana squared up on Vandalia in a football game .

Pana's authority showed as it carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over the Miners at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Pana and Gillespie were both scoreless.

