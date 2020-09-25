Flick: Forget setting back the clocks?

As we mull whether a year can be much worse than 2020, look what happens next — we get an extra hour of 2020.

That occurs Nov. 1.

It’s the annual fall-back time change, remember?

That’s when, in “gaining” an hour, night comes an hour earlier and by 5:30 it’s darker than any Stephen King novel or Coen Brothers movie.

And in this, the year of COVID?

Is what we need now, after all this, more darkness?

Remember early last March – just as Covid was beginning to show its effects – when we “sprung forward” and how much nicer it was to have a longer evening, to cook out, to be out in the yard a little longer, to have a little more outdoor social activity?

Not after Nov. 1!

A dark year is about to just get darker.

Hey Springfield – there’s still time! (How’s that for pun intended?) Weren’t you even debating about not “falling” back to CST before Covid-19 took over all the news and concerns? Should this be the year – coincidentally now BECAUSE of Covid-19 -- we cancel going back in time?

