Flu season brings spike in illness to Decatur hospitals, schools

The number of flu patients has spiked this year at both Decatur hospitals.

Decatur Memorial Hospital said staff at the hospital, Express Care and physician offices have seen more than 700 positive test results since October. That represents an 80% increase in flu compared to the same time frame from 2019, according to Sharon Norris, affiliate vice president and chief nursing officer.

At HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, flu numbers also have been unusually high and continuing to trend upward, said Rachel Deerwester, infection preventionist.

From October 2019 to Wednesday, the hospital treated 374 patients who tested positive for flu. That's up from the prior year, when 252 flu patients were seen from October 2018 to March 2019.

A number of area school districts also have reported an increase in occurrences. At Lutheran School Association, the last two weeks of January had an absence rate of 5%, said Principal Allison Nolen. Ten to 18 students have been out each day along with a number of adult staff.

Central A&M officials said the worst seemed to be about three weeks ago, when a significant number of both students and staff were out sick.