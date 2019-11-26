'For this, we give thanks': Decatur community unites for 67th Thanksgiving luncheon

DECATUR — You never know if something you've said or done inspires those around you to take action in their own lives.

That was a key takeaway from the remarks of Dr. Dana Ray, keynote speaker at the 67th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday. She urged the crowd of more than 800 people to focus on the positive influences in their lives and to spread positivity to others.

"Influential people empower others," Ray said. "I encourage you to live a life of influence so you can create more people like you and me who can carry the torch of service to others in our community."

Ray spoke about people who influenced her career path, which has led to her current position as chief medical officer at Crossing Healthcare. She also served as a Decatur City Council member from 2009 to earlier this year.