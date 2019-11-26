'For this, we give thanks': Decatur community unites for 67th Thanksgiving luncheon

DECATUR — You never know if something you've said or done inspires those around you to take action in their own lives.
That was a key takeaway from the remarks of Dr. Dana Ray, keynote speaker at the 67th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday. She urged the crowd of more than 800 people to focus on the positive influences in their lives and to spread positivity to others.
"Influential people empower others," Ray said. "I encourage you to live a life of influence so you can create more people like you and me who can carry the torch of service to others in our community."
Ray spoke about people who influenced her career path, which has led to her current position as chief medical officer at Crossing Healthcare. She also served as a Decatur City Council member from 2009 to earlier this year.
She said family members, such as her grandmother, inspired her to pursue a career in medicine and contribute to a solution to make healthcare affordable for everyone. She also spoke about the impact of her eighth-grade science teacher and of Dr. Evelyn Odunsi, a late Decatur physician who inspired Ray when Ray was a teenager. She also spoke about her relationship with God.
"It wasn't necessarily words that they said," Ray said, referring to those who had helped guide her. "It was how they made me feel. I want you to understand today that you have that same power of influence."
The annual tradition fills the Decatur Civic Center's arena with hundreds of members of local organizations and employees of various businesses. Nelson's Catering provides a Thanksgiving meal served by volunteers, including members from the Lutheran School Association, Maroa-Forsyth FFA, MacArthur High School and others.
Dozens of attendees on Tuesday identified themselves as having attended the luncheon for more than 25 years, and a handful have been to 50 of the annual events.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rev. Joe Bowman of Heartland Community Church delivered the invocation. Students in the Millikin University Choir performed two songs as attendees ate their lunch of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.
A large platform served as the stage for the head table, decorated by the Garden Club of Decatur with orange, red and yellow floral arrangements, as well as canned food items that would be later donated to the Northeast Community Fund.
Seated at the head table were 35 leaders who recently moved to Decatur or who have made significant contributions in the past year.
Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital, recently moved to Decatur and offered a word of thanks for receiving a warm welcome.
"In the season of thanks it is only appropriate that I convey my sincere gratitude to Decatur community," Early said. "Having moved here just four months ago, my family has been welcomed with open arms. We've found a community that is warm, engaged and proud."
Each person seated at the head table received a personal introduction from Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, followed by a single clap from the audience.
Among those at the table were Macon County CASA Executive Director Julia Livingston, Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton, Baby TALK Executive Director Cindy Bardeleben and the Decatur Hall of Fame's newest inductee, Dave Weber.
A different keynote speaker is selected each year. Ray at the end of her speech asked that each person find someone they could inspire through kindness.
"I want you to reflect today on how many people you can touch," she said.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro