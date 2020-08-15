Former Gov. James R. Thompson, 84, has died

Former Gov. James R. Thompson died Friday night, according to Chicago police and his family. He was 84.
“It was very sudden,” said wife Jayne Thompson, her voice breaking. “I was told that his heart simply stopped.”
Thompson died shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in downtown Chicago, his wife said.
Medical staff were summoned to his room after he suffered apparent cardiac arrest at 7:46 p.m., according to a Chicago police report. Medical staff “immediately” performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m., the report said. Chicago Fire Department paramedics also tried to revive him.
On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Governor Jim Thompson.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 15, 2020
Thompson had been recovering there the last few weeks after suffering heart problems, the report said.
Thompson, a Republican from Chicago, was first elected governor in 1976 and was re-elected for four consecutive terms, an Illinois record.
Thompson, who stood 6 feet 6 and was known as Big Jim, served as governor until January of 1991. He had been the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and had prosecuted former governor Otto Kerner on corruption charges.
He was considered a moderate Republican who pushed through the ambitious Build Illinois program, a $2.3 billion five-year project to rebuild the state’s infrastructure. He also created the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. The Helmut Jahn-designed state government building in downtown Chicago, originally called the State of Illinois Center, was later named after him.
Thompson also played a key role in working with Mitsubishi to build its Normal assembly plant in the 1980s.
In 1988, Thompson worked with lawmakers to put together the deal to get the White Sox a new stadium and prevent a potential move to Florida. The plan was passed in the waning hours of a legislative session.
“You bet I was worried,” Thompson told reporters moments after he left the House floor after doing some Republican arm-twisting. “I didn’t know it would pass ... Now we should build a stadium.”
In July 1989, Thompson announced he would not seek a fifth term.
“You can’t be here forever,” he said at the time. “And once you say that as a matter of philosophy, then the next question becomes one of common sense: When do you end this particular career and start a new one? For me, the answer was now.”
After leaving office, he worked as an attorney in the private sector, serving as the chair of the prominent Chicago law firm of Winston and Strawn for many years. He also served on the 9/11 Commission, and helped defend his friend, former Gov. George Ryan during Ryan’s corruption trial.
Thompson’s win kicked off 26 years of Republican rule in Illinois, which ended after Ryan’s “licenses for bribes” scandal.
Thompson seriously considered running for president in 1980, and he was said to be among those whom George H.W. Bush thought of as possible running mates in 1988.
Thompson contributed to the success of a legion of former assistant U.S. attorneys and governor staffers, who have ascended to the federal bench or found lucrative careers in law practices and corporations, giving rise to criticism of the governor as a practitioner of “pinstripe patronage.”
Democrats, who were unable to defeat Thompson, were vexed by his phenomenal success, and critics accused Thompson of being more interested in campaigning than in running the office.
Thompson also was noted for an appetite for the trappings of success, including his willingness to accept expensive antiques and other gifts from politically influential people, along with what some have called a baronial lifestyle at the taxpayers’ expense, typified by his practice of hosting fancy lobster dinners at the governor`s mansion, the Tribune reported in 1989.
But then-Mayor Richard Daley, a Democrat who formed a coalition with Thompson to approve a 1989 tax increase, said at the time: “I think we`re all going to miss him. I think he was a good governor.”
