Fort Daniel Conservation Area alters schedule next week

DECATUR – Fort Daniel Conservation Area will be temporarily closed Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8, for a private event.

The site will re-open to general use on Saturday, July 9.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

