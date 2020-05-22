Frances Tilney Burke: Maybe staying home is a good thing

In this century, though many people still visit cemeteries to lay flowers on the grave of a loved one, or march in a local parade dressed in a timeworn military uniform, many Americans celebrate by throwing a summer party, by taking advantage of the sales — with no thought of “social distancing.” The many restrictions due to COVID-19 have stripped the “happy” from our Memorial Day, perhaps reminding us that without neighborhood barbecues and retail bonanzas, the day is really about what the small town of Waterloo began.

Arlington National Cemetery will remain closed to the general public this year, though immediate family will be offered limited visitation. My husband, who is in his 25th year of service as an Army officer, was hoping to visit his father. Buried at Arlington, my father-in-law Kevin Burke was an armored cavalry platoon leader during Vietnam. For his valor, he was awarded the Silver Star; for his injuries, two Purple Hearts. Rather than pay tribute at his headstone with the typical teaming crowds at Arlington, we will remember him at home, tell stories to our children, and say a prayer. Perhaps these quiet, lonely reflections on those who served and died for our country are the purest form of a Memorial Day “celebration.”