Watch now: Illinois basketball sign RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski, add Florida's Omar Payne through transfer portal
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood couldn't hold back his enthusiasm about the additions to his team that he announced on Wednesday, including signees Ramses "RJ" Melendez and Brandin Podziemski and the arrival of Florida's Omar Payne through the transfer portal.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that the incident occurred Monday afternoon on County Road 400N, northwest of Stewardson.
Police report that a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Decatur accidentally shot himself while trying to conceal a stolen weapon as officers approached.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A pathologist examined the remains that were found Friday near the university's baseball field.
Leaving the state four times put Bryant Bunch in danger of having his bond revoked. His lawyer claims prosecutors just want him behind bars.
An argument sparked by a knocked-over flower pot resulted in a Decatur girlfriend stabbing her boyfriend in the back, police report.
On April 18 and 19, 1996, Decatur found itself in the eye of a meteorological wonder — two consecutive days of tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the community, the county and region. See our anniversary coverage here.
Police report a 37-year-old man died in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon from gunshot wounds, and now police are trying to trace the man who brought him there.
Decatur police documents revealed more details of the drama that unfolded when a man trying to hide a stolen gun from approaching officers managed to shoot himself with it.