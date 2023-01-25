Fred Spannaus seated on Decatur Public Schools' board

DECATUR — Fred Spannaus has been seated on the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education, filling the vacancy left by Regan Lewis.

Lewis resigned from the board on Dec. 27, citing her family's move out of the district to be closer to her husband's job.

Spannaus served on the Decatur board from 2013 to 2017.

During board discussion, Superintendent Rochelle Clark reminded the board that Jan. 25 is a snow day that will be made up at the end of the school year. Board members asked for an explanation of why she chose to call a snow day instead of a remote learning day.

"It was a judgment call," Clark said. She had spoken with other area superintendents during the day on Tuesday, in light of the weather forecast for several inches of snow, she decided it was best to call a snow day.

The district received a waiver to call a remote learning day instead of a snow day, and Maria Robertson, director of community engagement, which is in its third year and will need to be renewed before the 2023-24 school year if the board so chooses. The district is not required to call a remote learning day, she said. Snow days are still an option even with the waiver.

In other business, the board named Valdimir Talley Jr. to the position of safety and security administrator at a salary of $48,510 for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. His annual salary for a full fiscal year will be no less than $115,103. Talley will be responsible for establishing and maintaining safety protocols district-wide such as training, drills, evacuation protocols and reunifcation sites, building relationships between students and police and assisting and acting as a deterrent to school violence. He has served as chief of police in Maywood, bureau chief for the Illinois State Police in Springfield, and a conservation police officer in Springfield.

The board also approved a contract with TinyEYE Therapy Services for the Macon-Piatt Special Education District. A shortage of speech-language pathologists has meant that students in need of those services have not been getting the help they require, and the company will provide the equivalent of one speech-language pathologist each to American Dreamer STEM Academy, Robertson Charter, Franklin Grove and Muffley Schools through virtual visits. A live speech-language pathologist will work with students through a teleportal format.

