Friday update on what's happening with coronavirus Illinois

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today is announcing seven more individuals in Illinois have tested positive at the IDPH laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Guidance for this novel virus is changing day by day, sometimes hour by hour, but we want to empower people to think about what they can do to reduce their risk of possible infection, as well as spread of the virus. The state will continue with containment efforts while also implementing mitigation strategies and we’re asking for your help in these efforts.”
Approximately 29% of the cases in Illinois are travel associated, about 44% are a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community. While the vast majority of cases are recovering, approximately 94% are in isolation either at home or in the hospital. At this time, there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.
At this time, we have the following information about the most recent cases.
Chicago
• 40s - female
• Youth - male
Kane
• 70s - male
Cook
• 70s - female
• 70s – female
• 50s - male
McHenry
• 60s - man