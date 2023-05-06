Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Decatur police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Friday morning in Calvary Cemetery.
Coffee shop will be part of new development on former Hometown Buffet site.
Police said flames were so high they melted the siding off a house.
Police said her Decatur home was hit by nearby gunfire coming from the street on Thursday.
Decatur woman who arranged to sell iPhone gets punched in the head.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.