HUISINGA, Jean Carol, 79, Cobden, died Thursday (July 13, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

JARVIS, Barbara, 87, Springfield, died Thursday (July 13, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

MITCHELL, Kenneth, 97, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 12, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

SCOTT, Leo, 81, Decatur, died Thursday (July 6, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

