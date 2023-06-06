BROWN, Ruth Eileen, 84, Herrick, died Sunday (June 4, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

CARRELL, Roy, 79, El Paso, died Sunday (June 4, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

FINN, Marilyn, 87, Springfield, died Friday (June 2, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

GRAY, Larry, 74, Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Decatur, died Saturday (May 27, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

JOHNSTON, Jackie Richard, 85, Shelbyville, formerly of Fox, AR, died Friday (June 2, 2023). Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KLUNICK, Margaret, 91, Decatur, died Sunday (June 4, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

McKINNEY, Dorothy, 64, Decatur, died Sunday (June 4, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

MURRY, Rusty, 62, Blue Mound, died Friday (June 2, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

MYERS, Donald E., Moweaqua, died Friday (June 2, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

NIEMUTH, Michael J., 61, Moweawua, died Thursday (June 1, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

WEBSTER, Clemmie (Jackson, Howard), 97, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 30, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

