FUNERALS PENDING Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

CONNOR, Gerald, 77, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 3, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.HENSON, Monte, 81, Mt. Zion, died Tuesday (Sept. 5, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.