LUTZ, Jerry D., 51, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 7, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

McKINNEY, Dorothy Jane, 64, Decatur, died Sunday (June 4, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

Custom obituaries, which are printed exactly as submitted with no editing, must be emailed to obit@herald-review.com or submitted at www.herald-review.com/Tribute. Funeral home or crematory information must be included on submitted obituaries.

Obituaries must be received in the office by 1 p.m. The obituary desk is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Call

(217) 421-7969 or 1-800-453-3639 or fax to (217) 421-7965. In addition to print and online, obituaries also are listed on the Herald & Review's Facebook page.