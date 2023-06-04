FUNERALS TODAY Jun 4, 2023 Jun 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARLOW, Kevin Roger, 61, Bethany, 2-4 p.m. at The Shamrock Pub, Dalton City.WINGO, Agnes Grace "Dixie", Westervelt, 2 p.m. at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Politics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Both Dennis School campuses temporarily closed “Out of an abundance of caution, Decatur Public Schools is temporarily closing the two Dennis Lab School campuses while we further assess stru… Instant coffee: 7 Brew 'drops' into Decatur 7 Brew Coffee building placed on its foundation. Powers Mansion to be auctioned with minimum $49,000 bid The once-glorious Powers-Jarvis Mansion on West Decatur Street will be up for auction next week with a minimum bid of $49,000. Timothy Bliefnick guilty of killing his estranged wife The jury deliberated about four hours before returning the guilty verdict against the Decatur native. Decatur store owner accused of groping employee Jason Feller faces a charge of criminal sexual abuse.