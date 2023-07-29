HOAGLIN, Robert L., 93, Latham, 10—11 a.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
FUNERALS TODAY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A third person who was in the car at the time two men were fatally shot Friday in Decatur was allowed to drive away from the scene, police said.
Customers of new Mystic Greenz near U.S. 36 and Interstate 72 in Harristown praise convenience of having local dispensary.
Ernie Drummond and his wife, Jodi, have announced their purchase of Shelbyville’s iconic ice cream and burger restaurant Druby’s.
The dispensary is located in Harristown.
The arrest took place around noon in Decatur, police said.