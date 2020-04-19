Gayle Bowman: For Clinton High School teacher, biggest challenge is the unknown

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
Gayle Bowman teaches Home Economics and Consumer Education at Clinton High School.
Since schools closed in March, she has been watching the news incessantly.
“As if somebody is going to have the answer,” she said. “The unknowing is one of the hardest parts of this.”
Like many, Bowman is unsure of the future.
“One of the hard things is wondering when we’re going to go back to school,” Bowman said. “Or what that will look like.”
Her method of instructing cooking and other hands-on projects has changed since the students haven’t been able to be in the classroom. However, the children are able to email Bowman photos of dishes they have prepared.
Bowman continues to rise early to prepare the day’s lesson. “Which is different than when I’m in the classroom,” she said. “It’s challenging.”
While in the classroom, students are given supplies to make recipes. Now, Bowman cannot expect her students to have the ingredients available for each dish.
"Instead my assignments are, ‘Look at the ingredients in your kitchen and what would you be preparing,’” she said. “I don’t want to send anybody to the grocery store during the pandemic, so I have them working with what they’ve got.”
Her online class hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. She grades papers and answers emails during the day.
“I’m also taking sewing lessons,” Bowman said. “Because that is one of the classes I teach, and I feel like I could be better at it than I am.”
Bowman misses the contact with the students. “You can, to some degree, communicate with them,” she said. “But it’s not the same as actually talking to them in person and getting a check on how they’re feeling or how they’re coping with the pandemic.”
The students and teachers have participated in video conferencing. This can also be frustrating for the teacher.
“You don’t get to see their body language or posture or those little details,” Bowman said.
Bowman expects the teaching techniques will change as time goes on.
“I think there will be an evolution of the process,” she said. “We’ll find a way to provide social distancing in the school."
