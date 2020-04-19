Gayle Bowman: For Clinton High School teacher, biggest challenge is the unknown

"Instead my assignments are, ‘Look at the ingredients in your kitchen and what would you be preparing,’” she said. “I don’t want to send anybody to the grocery store during the pandemic, so I have them working with what they’ve got.”

Her online class hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. She grades papers and answers emails during the day.

“I’m also taking sewing lessons,” Bowman said. “Because that is one of the classes I teach, and I feel like I could be better at it than I am.”

Bowman misses the contact with the students. “You can, to some degree, communicate with them,” she said. “But it’s not the same as actually talking to them in person and getting a check on how they’re feeling or how they’re coping with the pandemic.”

The students and teachers have participated in video conferencing. This can also be frustrating for the teacher.

“You don’t get to see their body language or posture or those little details,” Bowman said.

Bowman expects the teaching techniques will change as time goes on.

“I think there will be an evolution of the process,” she said. “We’ll find a way to provide social distancing in the school."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.