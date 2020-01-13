Geese standalone photo

Photo attached
From the outside, it looked like an ordinary day at Del’s Popcorn Shop in Mount Zion.
A Decatur man and woman told police they were held up and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who invaded their home early Sunday.
Linda's Music Center, which has served local musicians' needs for more than 52 years, is closing for good.
Police say a 16-year-old Decatur male who was shot in the neck Saturday night doesn’t want to help authorities find the person who wounded him.
Forsyth's Pier 1 Imports is closing. The company last week said it would shut down up to 450 stores.
DECATUR — Illinois State Police said Saturday that a fatal crash happened at Illinois Route 105 and County Road 1350 North in Piatt County.
How will Decatur-area employers handle workers who smoke marijuana? A look at the legal issues surrounding cannabis.
Despite long lines at dispensaries and product shortages, there’s one major aspect of Illinois legalizing recreational pot this month that remains hazy.
A woman was arrested after Decatur police say she repeatedly struck her ex-boyfriend and rammed his car multiple times with her vehicle.
The home decor company Pier 1, which since 1999 has operated a Forsyth location, said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers.
There’s more trouble for the team behind the popular HGTV series “Windy City Rehab.”