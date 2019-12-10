Gerrit Cole, Scott Boras ready to play `Can you top this?'

—Washington retained two more players from its championship team, finalizing a $10 million, two-year contract with catcher Yan Gomes and a $6.25 million, one-year contract with infielder Howie Kendrick, who provided key hits in the postseason.

—Houston manager AJ Hinch said he couldn't publicly answer questions about Major League Baseball's investigation into allegations by former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers that Houston used electronics to steal signs in 2017.

Boras held his usual metaphor-laden winter meetings news conference and said this offseason's uptick in the free-agent market was a response to the fourth straight season of decreased major league attendance.

"I think a lot of clubs have seen the result of taking an academic approach in a competitive environment, and that has resulted in declines in attendance and lack of interest and unfulfilled expectations," he said. "Therefore, I believe they're returning more to a traditional approach, where they're going to go out and supplement their teams with known and veteran talent."

Even before the meetings, he negotiated a $64 million, four-year contract for infielder Mike Moustakas and Cincinnati. Boras also represents star third baseman Anthony Rendon, another of Washington's World Series champions who became a free agent,