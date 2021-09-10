Gilman Iroquois West pushes the mute button on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-0

Gilman Iroquois West unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping the Raiders finish off the Buffaloes.
Gilman Iroquois West's might showed as it carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Raiders a 28-0 lead over the Buffaloes.
