Gilman Iroquois West pushes the mute button on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-0

Gilman Iroquois West unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping the Raiders finish off the Buffaloes.

Gilman Iroquois West's might showed as it carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 28-0 lead over the Buffaloes.

